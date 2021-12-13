Get a Rare Deal on a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill Just in Time for Gifting

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There are pellet grills and then there are Traeger pellet grills. Made of heavy-gauge steel and full of features that make it easy and efficient to use, the Traeger 575 is one of the top grills you can buy in the pellet category. In fact, it is our Just Get This pick as the best option out there in 2021. Right now, you can get the grill for just $600, which, at 33 percent off, is the cheapest price we've ever seen. If you need a new grill or are looking to buy a holiday gift for someone special, don't miss out on this deal.



This is a sale we don't see often, as promotions on Traeger grills usually encompass free pellets or add-ons — rarely do we see a top-line grill discounted.

