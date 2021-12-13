Get a Rare Deal on a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill Just in Time for Gifting

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
There are pellet grills and then there are Traeger pellet grills. Made of heavy-gauge steel and full of features that make it easy and efficient to use, the Traeger 575 is one of the top grills you can buy in the pellet category. In fact, it is our Just Get This pick as the best option out there in 2021. Right now, you can get the grill for just $600, which, at 33 percent off, is the cheapest price we've ever seen. If you need a new grill or are looking to buy a holiday gift for someone special, don't miss out on this deal.
This is a sale we don't see often, as promotions on Traeger grills usually encompass free pellets or add-ons — rarely do we see a top-line grill discounted.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 20% OFF
For 72 hours only, Backcountry is offering an additional 20 percent off winter gear to give just in time for the ski season.
$280 $224 (20% OFF)
The high-top version of Naglev's popular Unico Hiker, the Combat WP is a premium boot made with a single piece of tough-as-nails Kevlar wrapped around a sock-like thermo-regulating layer.
$900 $600 (33% OFF)
This is one of our favorite grills you can buy — and the best pellet grill on the market. We've never seen a price this low, so if you're looking to buy a new grill you absolutely don't want to miss this deal.
$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)
This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound.
$875 $700 (20% OFF W/ CODE DECEMBERDEALS)
This heirloom-worthy bag is designed for world travel and long trips. Made to patina over time, the leather accents will get better with every use and durable waxed canvas will keep your stuff protected.
$17,549 $13,120 (25% OFF)
Right now you can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of authentic Rolex watches, like this GMT Master II, at eBay. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on your dream watch (or gift one), now is the time.
$350 $245 (30% OFF)
There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
The AlpenGlow from BioLite is one of the most useful products you can add to your camping setup — you always need light. Plus, it is great to have around the house when you're not camping.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
These affordable pans will complete your kitchen setup. They're dishwasher and oven safe, plus can handle metal utensils thanks to scratch-resistant anodized bodies.
$279 $199 (28% OFF)
Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge.
$450 $400 (11% OFF)
One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit.
$180 $130 (27% OFF)
More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.
$850 $595 (30% OFF)
On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world.
$60 $90 (30% OFF)
A true kitchen workhorse blade, this precision-stamped carbon steel knife is a chef's best friend and can handle all the slicing and dicing any recipe might call for and then some.
$85 $60 (29% OFF)
Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.