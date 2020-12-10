Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 21 Best Gifts for Foodies

Snacks, spices and full-on meals — these gifts won't last long after being unwrapped

By Tyler Chin
the 20 best gifts for foodies
Courtesy

Nothing says you love someone like giving them something to eat. Spice up their life with something new to cook with. Or, if they can't find their away around the kitchen, get them some snacks that'll hold them over between takeout meals. From spicy condiments to sweet and savory snacks, these gifts won't last long after being unwrapped.

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Amazon
Maldon amazon.com
$8.44
$6.19 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

Yes, salt is a gift, and there are huge followings for Maldon, one of the best flakey sea salts on the market.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Huckberry
Fly By Jing huckberry.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Keep your hot sauce in your bag, but also keep a jar of chili oil in there, too. Slap this on everything from plain white rice to a slice of pizza.

Craft Jerky Co. Jerky of The Month Club
Craft Jerky Co.
Craft Jerky Co. cratejoy.com
$54.00
SHOP NOW

You can get a subscription for anything these days. Few are probably as exciting as a box of craft jerky. Sorry, vegans.

Truff Hot Sauce
Truff
Truff amazon.com
$17.98
SHOP NOW

Truffle makes everything feel luxurious, even when it's a hot sauce you slather onto some tacos.

Offlimits Dash Cereal
Courtesy
eatofflimits.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

Is it possible for cereal to relieve a cup of coffee of its holy duty? OffLimits is made with a caffeine kick courtesy of specialty coffee roaster Intelligentsia, and it's absolutely weird and delicious.

Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin
Milk
Milk Bar milkbarstore.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

The notoriety of Milk Bar in New York City is hard to overstate, but now everyone can get its super sweet treats delivered to them no matter there they live. The cookies probably travel the best, and they have a longer shelf life. 

Goodfish Crispy Salmon Skin Chips
Goodfish
Goodfish amazon.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

Pork rinds are so last food fad. Fried fish skins are where it's at. And there's no fishiness, we promise. 

Flock Chicken Skin Chips
Flock
Flock amazon.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

Fried chicken lovers know the skin is the best part. Now you can eat a whole bag of them, and you'll probably never eat potato chips again.

Behave Gummy Bears
Behave
Behave eatbehave.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

Haribo's reign of gummy sweet dominance is over. Behave is just as good (arguably better) and the flavors — raspberry, passionfruit and lychee — actually taste like what they are.

Diaspora Co. Spice Trio
Huckberry
Diaspora Co. huckberry.com
$36.00
SHOP NOW

Home-cooked meals taste better when you buy better spices, and Diaspora Co. makes just that. The spices come directly from farmers in India, where they practice sustainable farming. It's a win-win for your meals and for the world.

Pot d’Huile Hemp-Infused CBD Olive Oil
Pot d'Huile
Pot d'Huile pdhcbd.com
$36.00
SHOP NOW

CBD is everywhere these days, and it's even in your olive oil. This isn't going to be something you cook with every day, but it will be a treat when you use it.

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Huckberry
Pappy & Company huckberry.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

Can't find a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle anywhere? This maple syrup, aged in retired Pappy bourbon barrels, is a pretty good consolation. 

Magic Spoon Variety Pack Cereal Case
Magic Spoon
Magic Spoon magicspoon.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

Magic Spoon is recreating the nostalgia of eating sugar-packed cereals from your youth, but with a breakfast staple that's significantly better for you and won't result in the same sugar-induced crash.

Compartés Small Wave 15-Piece Chocolate Box
Nordstrom
Compartés nordstrom.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Your giftee knows when they're getting a box of chocolates you bought last minute at the drug store. Compartés chocolates, which are basically edible pieces of art, are not those cheap chocolates.

Harry & David David's Gift Tower
Harry & David
Harry & David harryanddavid.com
$59.99
SHOP NOW

Harry & David is a classic when it comes to mail-order gifts, and David's gift tower is a perfect intro to what the brand offers.

Marco Ice Cream
Marco
Marco
$50.00
SHOP NOW

When we say Marco's ice cream is spicy, we mean it in a couple ways. A few flavors, like Thai Coco-Lime and Aztec chocolate, are mouth-tingly spicy. But all of its ice creams use a delicious blend of spices from Brooklyn Spice Company.

Brightland Alive and Awake Olive Oil Set
Huckberry
Brightland huckberry.com
$74.00
SHOP NOW

Brightland's extra-virgin olive oils are made in California, and the names — Alive and Awake — accurately describe what it feels like to eat them.

Patagonia Provisions The Pantry Stocker Box
Patagonia Provisions
Patagonia Provisions patagoniaprovisions.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

Anything from Patagonia makes a great gift. Even when it's Patagonia's Patagonia Provisions branch of pantry staples, which includes everything you need for traveling — or prepping for pandemic-related quarantines — like tinned fish and snack bars. 

Porter Road Best of Porter Road Box
Porter Road
Porter Road porterroad.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

Arby's may "have the meats," but Porter Road has the meat you actually want to eat.

Jasper Hill Farm The True Connoisseur
Jasper Hill Farm
Jasper Hill Farm jasperhillfarm.com
$139.00
SHOP NOW

If you know someone whose motto is "the stinkier the cheese the better," they're surely going to love this curated box of cheese and accoutrements from Jasper Hill Farm.

Dorasti Caviar and Uni Hand-made Pasta Gourmet Box
Dorasti
Dorasti dorasti.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW

Caviar on its own is good. Uni? It's great. Together mixed with pasta is not for the faint of heart, but it might be the best thing you eat all year.

