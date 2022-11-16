You've Got Two Days to Shop Huckberry's Only Sitewide Sale of the Year

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Paul Naughton
At Gear Patrol, we love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking Huckberry for good deals and, turns out, the brand is running its most enticing sale of the year for the next two days: 15% off sitewide (though there are a few exclusions). Through Thursday, November 17, you can score deals on Huckberry's best apparel, footwear and more without even needing a checkout code — meaning ultra-rare savings on products that are almost never marked down, including the hard-to-come-by Naglev boots and the full lineup of Flint and Tinder 365 Pants.
Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.
Made from a unique combination of kevlar and wool, these hiking shoes are incredibly lightweight, practically indestructible in normal use, ultra-weatherproof and super grippy. Oh yeah, and they rarely ever go on sale.
Yes, this jacket is handsome enough that folks might assume you inherited it from your grandpa. But it's also weatherproof and lined with wool from one of the oldest still-operating mills. You really can't go wrong with this coat.
Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.