You've Got Two Days to Shop Huckberry's Only Sitewide Sale of the Year

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

At Gear Patrol, we love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking Huckberry for good deals and, turns out, the brand is running its most enticing sale of the year for the next two days: 15% off sitewide (though there are a few exclusions). Through Thursday, November 17, you can score deals on Huckberry's best apparel, footwear and more without even needing a checkout code — meaning ultra-rare savings on products that are almost never marked down, including the hard-to-come-by Naglev boots and the full lineup of Flint and Tinder 365 Pants.

Huckberry Japanese Jaspe Selvedge Twill Ranch Jacket Wythe New York huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Huckberry Bomaflex Boot Astorflex huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Huckberry 10-Year Pullover Hoodie Flint and Tinder huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Huckberry Deck Hat Heimat huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Along with the obvious heavy-hitters like Naglev and the products highlighted above, some of the other standouts include Wellen's Recycled Cotton Headlands Rollneck (which is perfect for the upcoming cooler weather), Flint and Tinder's ultra-durable 10-Year lineup, Proof's stylish and capable Rover Pants, all of the Rhodes footwear on the retailer's site and several others (like these staple HB beanies, which are two for $50) you can find in the sale shop. No doubt you'll be able to find just about anything you're looking for. Just remember: the sale ends Thursday.

SAVE NOW