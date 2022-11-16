Today's Top Stories
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

You've Got Two Days to Shop Huckberry's Only Sitewide Sale of the Year

The retailer pretty much never does a sitewide sale, so take this opportunity to get 15% off thousands of products.

By Will Porter
huckberry wellen recycled cotton headlands sweater
Huckberry

At Gear Patrol, we love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking Huckberry for good deals and, turns out, the brand is running its most enticing sale of the year for the next two days: 15% off sitewide (though there are a few exclusions). Through Thursday, November 17, you can score deals on Huckberry's best apparel, footwear and more without even needing a checkout code — meaning ultra-rare savings on products that are almost never marked down, including the hard-to-come-by Naglev boots and the full lineup of Flint and Tinder 365 Pants.

Huckberry
Japanese Jaspe Selvedge Twill Ranch Jacket
Wythe New York huckberry.com
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
Bomaflex Boot
Astorflex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
10-Year Pullover Hoodie
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
Deck Hat
Heimat huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

Along with the obvious heavy-hitters like Naglev and the products highlighted above, some of the other standouts include Wellen's Recycled Cotton Headlands Rollneck (which is perfect for the upcoming cooler weather), Flint and Tinder's ultra-durable 10-Year lineup, Proof's stylish and capable Rover Pants, all of the Rhodes footwear on the retailer's site and several others (like these staple HB beanies, which are two for $50) you can find in the sale shop. No doubt you'll be able to find just about anything you're looking for. Just remember: the sale ends Thursday.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest Glasses Set
Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest Glasses Set
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $23 (64% OFF)

Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)

Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Naglev Unico Hiking Shoe
Naglev Unico Hiking Shoe
Naglev huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$240 $204 (15% OFF)

Made from a unique combination of kevlar and wool, these hiking shoes are incredibly lightweight, practically indestructible in normal use, ultra-weatherproof and super grippy. Oh yeah, and they rarely ever go on sale.

READ ABOUT NAGLEV'S LATEST HIKERS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$348.00
SHOP NOW

$348 $296 (15% OFF)

Yes, this jacket is handsome enough that folks might assume you inherited it from your grandpa. But it's also weatherproof and lined with wool from one of the oldest still-operating mills. You really can't go wrong with this coat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MUGS

Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)

Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot litter-robot.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $574 (12% OFF)

You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIRTAG PET ACCESSORIES

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $99 (45% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen onsentowel.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $72 (15% OFF)

Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $35 (12% OFF)

The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE PUMPKIN)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)

Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS

