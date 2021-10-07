Today's Top Stories
The Best Men's Watches on Sale Now

Substantial savings on quartz and automatic watches from some of your favorite brands.

By Gear Patrol
watches
Courtesy

Don't believe that you need to spend thousands of dollars to get a satisfying watch — or that you need to pay full price for it. We've done the work to weed out those questionable brands you probably want to avoid and find some of the best deals on the kinds of watches that'll give you years of enjoyment. Whether it's a simple Casio or Timex or you're looking for an automatic Seiko dive watch at the best price, you'll find great value for those and more below. These deals are fleeting, though, so don't miss the watch you want when you see it.

Notable Deals

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $212.40 (28% off)

Use promo code "FALL"

More Seiko

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
SAVE NOW

$189 $132 (30% off)

The classic "Coke" colors.

More Timex

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
SAVE NOW

$35 $24.50 (30% off)

How cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko
SAVE NOW

$525 $378 (28% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

More Seiko

Skagen Signatur
Skagen Signatur
SAVE NOW

$115 $80.50 (30% off)

Simple, affordable fashion.

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum
SAVE NOW

$499 $434 (13% off)

40mm w/ GPS and cellular.

More Apple Watch

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$138 $45 (67% off)

Hella savings on a stylish watch.

More Timex

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
SAVE NOW

$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova
SAVE NOW

$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $415 (7% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

