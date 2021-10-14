Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Are the Cheapest They've Ever Been

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Just a few years after the first true-wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling were released, we now have options from just about every brand in the market, including all of the top players. One of the brands to make a late appearance was Bose, but with that extra time, the brand took care to make some damn good earbuds. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds quickly became one of our favorites, thanks to top-notch noise-canceling, great sound and a comfortable fit. Right now, you can pick up these 'buds for just $199 at Amazon and at Bose. At 29 percent off, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen them.

