These Coveted Kevlar Hiking Boots Are on Sale at Huckberry

Naglev's Combat WP hiking boot sells out every time Huckberry gets more — get some while they're actually in stock and on sale.

By Will Porter
boots
Huckberry

If you have been looking for a tough-as-nails boot to get you up and down the mountain, through the snowy streets and everywhere in-between, the Naglev Combat WP boot should be your go-to. Always quick to sell out, the Combat WP is the big brother of the low-top Unico Hiker, adding a high-top for ankle protection and stability while maintaining the heavy-duty Kevlar upper and wool inner boot that wraps around your foot like a sock, resulting in the ultimate durability and comfort.

Huckberry
Combat WP Boot
Naglev huckberry.com
$280.00
SAVE NOW

Right now you can snag the boot at Huckberry for just $224, which is a rare 20 percent off. Don't wait around, though — deals like this don't last long and sizes are sure to go fast.

