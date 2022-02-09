Today's Top Stories
So You Wanna Try a Pizza Oven? Today Is a Great Time to Buy One

Celebrate National Pizza Day the right way with steep discounts on these ovens.

By Sean Tirman
breville smart oven
Williams Sonoma

Today is National Pizza Day. And while most folks probably won't get the day off work to track down a hot slice or two, we still think it's worth celebrating one of the culinary world's most alluring creations. If you're like-minded, we've got great news: today also happens to be a great time to buy a pizza oven. That means this is one of your best chances to start crafting perfect pies in the comfort of your own home and/or backyard.

Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
Breville williams-sonoma.com
SAVE NOW

For starters, you can pop on over to Williams Sonoma and score $200 off the Breville Smart Oven, which can be used indoors, reaches temperatures as high as 750°F, cooks pizza in as little as two minutes and fits pies up to 12-inches in diameter. But that's just one of the several deals, alongside these pizza ovens at Amazon, including the Cuisinart CPO-600, this wood pellet offering and more.

And while the discounts aren't quite as deep, we'd be remiss in our duties if we didn't mention Ooni — one of the top names in the pizza oven game — and its collection of discounted bundles. Whichever you choose, this is an outstanding time to start on your journey toward becoming a pizza-making maniac or even making a pie for Valentine's Day next week.

Correction: An earlier version of this post stated that the Ooni Koda 16 was on sale on Amazon. This turned out to be in error and this article has been edited to reflect that. The Ooni Koda 16 retails for $599.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $210 (30% OFF)

One of our favorite insulated jackets, the Ghost Whisperer/2 features light, warm 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you dry if things get wet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum
SAVE NOW

$143 $60 (58% OFF)

This stylish combo has everything you need to make a delicious cup of coffee at home each morning, including a french press, an electric grinder and a travel mug.

READ MORE ABOUT COFFEE

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

Made with Seawool, a yarn created from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles, this fisherman sweater not only ticks the boxes for comfort and style, but it makes a case for sustainable textiles being the way forward.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE AFFORDABLE SWEATERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $300 (66% OFF)

If you want to stay fit from the comfort of your home but don't have a lot of space, this well-reviewed folding treadmill might be the ideal option. It has 12 built-in workout programs and is only 9 x 23 x 51 inches when folded.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express
Breville williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant staycourant.com
SAVE NOW

$175 $140 (20% OFF)

Wirelessly charge your phone and keep your EDC all in one place with this elegant Italian-leather catch-all charger from Courant. Perfect for your entryway, bedside table or desk.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $370 (14% OFF)

The standard-setter for smartwatches the world-'round, the Apple Watch gets better with each generation. This one is the latest and greatest and comes with some handy features, like built-in GPS, an onboard ECG monitor and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

