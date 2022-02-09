So You Wanna Try a Pizza Oven? Today Is a Great Time to Buy One

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Today is National Pizza Day. And while most folks probably won't get the day off work to track down a hot slice or two, we still think it's worth celebrating one of the culinary world's most alluring creations. If you're like-minded, we've got great news: today also happens to be a great time to buy a pizza oven. That means this is one of your best chances to start crafting perfect pies in the comfort of your own home and/or backyard.

For starters, you can pop on over to Williams Sonoma and score $200 off the Breville Smart Oven, which can be used indoors, reaches temperatures as high as 750°F, cooks pizza in as little as two minutes and fits pies up to 12-inches in diameter. But that's just one of the several deals, alongside these pizza ovens at Amazon, including the Cuisinart CPO-600, this wood pellet offering and more.

And while the discounts aren't quite as deep, we'd be remiss in our duties if we didn't mention Ooni — one of the top names in the pizza oven game — and its collection of discounted bundles. Whichever you choose, this is an outstanding time to start on your journey toward becoming a pizza-making maniac or even making a pie for Valentine's Day next week.

Correction: An earlier version of this post stated that the Ooni Koda 16 was on sale on Amazon. This turned out to be in error and this article has been edited to reflect that. The Ooni Koda 16 retails for $599.

