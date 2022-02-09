So You Wanna Try a Pizza Oven? Today Is a Great Time to Buy One

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Today is National Pizza Day. And while most folks probably won't get the day off work to track down a hot slice or two, we still think it's worth celebrating one of the culinary world's most alluring creations. If you're like-minded, we've got great news: today also happens to be a great time to buy a pizza oven. That means this is one of your best chances to start crafting perfect pies in the comfort of your own home and/or backyard.
And while the discounts aren't quite as deep, we'd be remiss in our duties if we didn't mention Ooni — one of the top names in the pizza oven game — and its collection of discounted bundles. Whichever you choose, this is an outstanding time to start on your journey toward becoming a pizza-making maniac or even making a pie for Valentine's Day next week.
Correction: An earlier version of this post stated that the Ooni Koda 16 was on sale on Amazon. This turned out to be in error and this article has been edited to reflect that. The Ooni Koda 16 retails for $599.
Made with Seawool, a yarn created from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles, this fisherman sweater not only ticks the boxes for comfort and style, but it makes a case for sustainable textiles being the way forward.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
If you want to stay fit from the comfort of your home but don't have a lot of space, this well-reviewed folding treadmill might be the ideal option. It has 12 built-in workout programs and is only 9 x 23 x 51 inches when folded.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
The standard-setter for smartwatches the world-'round, the Apple Watch gets better with each generation. This one is the latest and greatest and comes with some handy features, like built-in GPS, an onboard ECG monitor and so much more.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io