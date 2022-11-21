The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

If you've been wanting to add a Field Company skillet to your cookware arsenal but haven't been able to stomach the price, now is your chance to score one for 30 percent off the regular price, courtesy of the brand's Black Friday sale. No, these aren't blemished Factory Seconds, either — they're all brand-spanking-new, factory-approved skillets, griddles, Dutch ovens and more. That makes this one of the best chances you'll ever have to score some of the best cast-iron cookware around.

We named the Field Skillet the best cast-iron skillet you can buy in 2022 thanks to its incredibly lightweight design and smooth surface that other cast-iron skillets simply can't match. Where most cast iron is cumbersome and difficult to maneuver in the kitchen, Field Company's is about as nimble as you can get, without sacrificing any cooking power.

Don't need a skillet? Well that's hardly all that's available during this superb sale. You can also pick up the Dutch Oven for just $207 (normally $295), the Cast Iron Griddle for $102 (down from $165) and so many more. Don't wait, because this deal will definitely not make it through the weekend.

