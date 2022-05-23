Today's Top Stories
Save $100 on PK Grills, Including The Collaboration With Aaron Franklin of Franklin BBQ

Get rare savings on some of the best smoker/grill combos you can buy, just in time for Memorial Day and summer cookouts.

By Will Porter
guy with grill
PK Grills

The unofficial official start of grilling season, Memorial Day is the perfect time to refresh your backyard barbecue space. This starts, obviously, with a grill. If you love the versatility of a grill that can go low and slow as well as hot and fast, you need to check out PK Grills. Through May 30, you can save up to $100 (plus free shipping) on a whole host of the brand's stellar cast aluminum grills and smokers — including the new PK300AF Franklin Edition that was made in collaboration with the Austin, Texas-based barbecue god Aaron Franklin.

PK Grills
PK300AF
PK Grills pkgrills.com
SAVE NOW

Made with PK's proprietary shape that is ideal for two-zone cooking, the PK300AF, along with the entire PK Grills lineup, is a backyard essential if you want to be able to whip up some hot dogs and smoke a brisket on the same grill (albeit, at different times). The grills also feature wide 26-inch shelves on either side that make an ideal surface for prepping or serving and are light enough to be moved around without busting your back.

PK Grills
PK360
PK Grills pkgrills.com
SAVE NOW

We rarely see deals on PK Grills, so shop now before it's too late. Don't miss out on a summer of the best barbecue you've ever had at home.

SAVE NOW

