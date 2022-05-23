Save $100 on PK Grills, Including The Collaboration With Aaron Franklin of Franklin BBQ

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
The unofficial official start of grilling season, Memorial Day is the perfect time to refresh your backyard barbecue space. This starts, obviously, with a grill. If you love the versatility of a grill that can go low and slow as well as hot and fast, you need to check out PK Grills. Through May 30, you can save up to $100 (plus free shipping) on a whole host of the brand's stellar cast aluminum grills and smokers — including the new PK300AF Franklin Edition that was made in collaboration with the Austin, Texas-based barbecue god Aaron Franklin.
Made with PK's proprietary shape that is ideal for two-zone cooking, the PK300AF, along with the entire PK Grills lineup, is a backyard essential if you want to be able to whip up some hot dogs and smoke a brisket on the same grill (albeit, at different times). The grills also feature wide 26-inch shelves on either side that make an ideal surface for prepping or serving and are light enough to be moved around without busting your back.
We rarely see deals on PK Grills, so shop now before it's too late. Don't miss out on a summer of the best barbecue you've ever had at home.
$30 $20 (33% OFF)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this deal on one of the best, most affordable skillets you can buy and get into cooking with cast iron.
$1,000 $900 (10% OFF)
Aaron Franklin-of-Franklin-BBQ-approved, PK Grills have grown a cult following in the South for their ability to cook hot and fast or slow and low while also being one of the most indestructible grills around.
$250 $188 (25% OFF)
For the ultimate loungin' experience on the campsite or in your backyard (or both), check out the Nemo Stargaze, a luxe camp chair that swings smoothly on any surface and comes in at a very manageable weighs six pounds.
$325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our favorite down jacket, the Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Parka is stretchy and flexible while still offering the kind of warmth you need to survive in a snowstorm. And that makes this a truly incredible deal.
$4,500 $4,300 (4% OFF W/ CODE MEM2022)
Our pick for the best upgrade mattress you can buy, the Airweave uses its signature Airfiber to keep you cool and comfortable, leading to a more restful sleep. This is the mattress used by US Olympians in competition — and it is never on sale.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.
$120 $96 (20% OFF FOR MEMBERS W/ CODE 50YEARS)
One of Nike's most enduringly popular running sneakers, the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is comfortable, bouncy, featherlight, and more breathable than its predecessors. And it looks great, too.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
With an impressive 750-lumen maximum output and a design that's so sleek and lightweight you might forget you're wearing it, BioLite's Headlamp 750 is, put simply, one of the best around — and it is perfect for camping.
$2,664 $1,995 (25% OFF)
Perhaps the smartest, most efficient low-impact full-body fitness solution around right now, Hydrow's Memorial Day Package includes a 1:1 personal training session, a collection of accessories, free delivery and (of course) the machine itself.
$6,700 $5,950 (11% OFF)
A dining set is one of the best ways to set up your backyard patio for summertime hosting and hang-outs. This one from Outer rarely goes on sale, looks great, and will last through years and years of use.
$149 $96 (36% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER)
While these pants look like a classic chino, they're actually made from performance fabrics that are so lightweight that these pants can pack down smaller than a t-shirt. And they're a lot more comfortable than traditional cotton — so much so you might just make these your go-to daily pair.
$1,695 $1,441 (15% OFF)
Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.
$148 $63 (57% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
An elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple, this take on the trucker jacket is actually made from a polyester-cotton-wool blend (as opposed to denim). This is proof that a must-have jacket style can still be made unique, interesting and new.
$170 $140 (18% OFF)
Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Combining all the best parts of aviator and mountaineering styles, these collaboration sunglasses are as timeless as they are 100% UV-blocking. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
$569 $484 (15% OFF)
Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.
$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)
Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.
$188 $85 (55% OFF)
Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.
$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)
Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.
$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)
Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.