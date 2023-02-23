Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Protect Your Home with Ring's Affordable Home Security Tech— Now on Sale

The deals include the brand's video doorbells, outdoor cams, security sets and more.

By Grace Cooper
usps worker with packages ringing ring video doorbell
Ring

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

There are a lot of reasons to outfit your home with a video doorbell or other smart security tech. Whether you want to protect incoming packages or just know who's at your door, Ring has some of the best affordable security devices around, especially with the current deals on Amazon. Right now, you can save on one of the brand's hallmark video doorbells, outdoor cameras and other accessories.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

amazon.com
$199.99
$139.99 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

amazon.com
$259.98
$199.99 (23% off)
SHOP NOW

Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

$174.99
$119.99 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

You can get $60 off Ring's Video Doorbell 3, which easily attaches to any door and, once connected to your WiFi, can send alerts, video and audio to your smart devices with the accompanying app — even if you're thousands of miles from home. The brand's Spotlight Cam Plus features two-way talk, night vision and even a security siren. You can even shop certified refurbished products at a discount, like this 5-piece alarm system that's perfect for apartments.

But hurry to shop these deals while you can because there's no telling when they'll be gone.

SAVE NOW

