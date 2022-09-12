Today's Top Stories
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
Shop Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?

Get Up to $160 Off Outstanding Standing Desks at FlexiSpot

Save on chairs, desks and other WFH accessories, including one of the best standing desks you can buy.

By Grace Cooper
desk setup
Flexispot

Even if you've been working from home for a while, chances are you're still perfecting your home office setup. Whether you need a reason to get off your couch or you're looking to upgrade your well-loved desk, a standing desk is a great option to get a little more time on your feet during the work day. Right now, Flexispot — the makers of one of our favorite standing desks — is running an anniversary sale, offering up to $160 off the brand's fantastic standing desks, standing desk converters, office chairs and more. But the sale ends September 14, so shop while you can.

Kana Bamboo Standing Desk
flexispot.com
$329.99
SAVE NOW

We named Flexispot's Kana Bamboo Standing Desk the best customizable standing desk you can buy because you can choose from variety of frames that offer different speeds, heights and more. Plus you can get the bamboo top in different sizes and a rectangular or curved shape. And at a regular price of $370, it's a very affordable standing desk option, made even more enticing by a $40 discount. (For reference, most of the best standing desks are over $500.) One of the best standing desk converters you can buy is also on sale at $80 off, if you don't want to make the full desk commitment.

You can also save on some of the brand's ergonomic desk chairs, under-the-desk bikes and treadmills and even an adjustable bed frame. But time is limited on this sale, so shop these affordable WFH deals while you can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Lululemon Reflective Running Jogger
Lululemon Reflective Running Jogger
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Running in cool weather has never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when lounging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING BRANDS

The North Face Printed Campshire Full-Zip Jacket
The North Face Printed Campshire Full-Zip Jacket
The North Face rei.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $104 (25% OFF)

We've found your new go-to fleece for fall. Rarely on sale, fleece jackets from The North Face are always comfortable and stylish, plus feature handy pockets and a woven heritage logo.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove solostove.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $80 (33% OFF)

The Mesa includes the brand's signature 304 stainless steel construction and styling, smokeless airflow tech (so your eyes won't sting even downwind), a removable stand so you can keep it up off your delicate surfaces, the ability to burn with both traditional wood and pellets and so much more.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk
Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk
Flexispot flexispot.com
SHOP NOW

$370 $329 (11% OFF)

The Kana is jam-packed with features. It has a powerful motor that stays quiet, and users can set their favorite height settings for quick and easy sit-to-stand transitioning. There's even a built-in reminder that tells you when it's time to get on your feet or sit down.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $75 (50% OFF)

You don't need to spend the big bucks to get a legit cooler that looks awesome and functions exactly how you want it. Stoic, a Backcountry brand, makes exceptional outdoor gear with great value.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACK COOLERS

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung samsung.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $850 (5% OFF)

It might not seem like that great a deal to save $50 on this vacuum, but it is one of the best — our splurge pick — and almost never goes on sale. Pair that with a self-cleaning station, a 120-minute battery and an impressive amount of power and you can see the value in spades.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle - 44 fl. oz.
Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle - 44 fl. oz.
Stanley rei.com
SAVE NOW

$72 $46 (36% OFF)

Whether you use it to store hot soup for your worksite lunch break, hot cocoa for fireside hangs or just some ice-cold water on a hot summer day, this unbreakable Stanley thermos won't let you down.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Hoodie
Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Hoodie
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $62 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20)

Everyone needs at least one ultra-cozy pullover hoodie in their rotation, and this is one of the best. It's made from organic French terry, boasts a roomy three-panel hood and has a big kangaroo pouch. Ideal for lounging, but great for heading out for the day, hoodies don't get much better than this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$529 $420 (21% OFF)

This is very nearly the lowest price we've ever seen on the most current model of Apple Watch, and it still comes with GPS, an impressive onboard array of sensors, convenient app access and everything else you'd come to expect.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST APPLE RUMORS

Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $35 (50% OFF)

One of the best smart alarm clocks around, this intelligent bedside assistant comes equipped with Alexa voice-controlled functionality, it auto-dims at night and even displays a bunch of other handy day-to-day info — like temperature and humidity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $99 (50% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is lightweight, flexible, wind-resistant, made largely from recycled materials and can capture your body heat to keep you warm wherever your adventures might take you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for the moment to invest then now is your chance. Besides looking super sleek, the headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and will pair easily with your Apple devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos monos.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $285 (5% OFF)

Believe it or not, our testers actually preferred this carry-on over the internet's favorite from Away. And right now you can get it at a discount, right on time for all your holiday travel planning.

READ OUR MONOS VS. AWAY HEAD-TO-HEAD

Spark Grill Prime Package
Spark Grill Prime Package
Spark Grills sparkgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $899 (25% OFF W/ CODE SPARK300)

One of the best all-in-one charcoal grills you can buy, this bad boy can handle everything from slow-roasted pork to pizza (and then some). And the Prime Package includes everything you need to get started.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas rei.com
SAVE NOW

$190 $134 (29% OFF)

The latest iteration of one of the best running shoes you can buy, the Adidas Ultraboost 22s are lightweight, durable, cushy and happen to be made with uppers crafted from 50 percent recycled polyester. and 50 percent Parley ocean plastic.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones
Jaybird amazon.com
$149.99
$99.99 (33% off)
SHOP NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS EARBUDS

Coway Airmega 150(K) True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 150(K) True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$190 $128 (32% OFF)

Coway is one of the best in the game when it comes to air purifiers, and right now a bunch of them are on sale on Amazon. The Airmega 150 is the most aesthetically pleasing, and it comes in a sage green, peony pink and dove white.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COWAY AIR PURIFIERS

