Get Up to $160 Off Outstanding Standing Desks at FlexiSpot

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Even if you've been working from home for a while, chances are you're still perfecting your home office setup. Whether you need a reason to get off your couch or you're looking to upgrade your well-loved desk, a standing desk is a great option to get a little more time on your feet during the work day. Right now, Flexispot — the makers of one of our favorite standing desks — is running an anniversary sale, offering up to $160 off the brand's fantastic standing desks, standing desk converters, office chairs and more. But the sale ends September 14, so shop while you can.

Kana Bamboo Standing Desk flexispot.com $329.99 SAVE NOW

We named Flexispot's Kana Bamboo Standing Desk the best customizable standing desk you can buy because you can choose from variety of frames that offer different speeds, heights and more. Plus you can get the bamboo top in different sizes and a rectangular or curved shape. And at a regular price of $370, it's a very affordable standing desk option, made even more enticing by a $40 discount. (For reference, most of the best standing desks are over $500.) One of the best standing desk converters you can buy is also on sale at $80 off, if you don't want to make the full desk commitment.

You can also save on some of the brand's ergonomic desk chairs, under-the-desk bikes and treadmills and even an adjustable bed frame. But time is limited on this sale, so shop these affordable WFH deals while you can.

SAVE NOW