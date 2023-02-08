Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 14 Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office

Each has been selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to toggle between sitting and standing positions.

By Tyler Chin, Tucker Bowe, Johnny Brayson and Rachel Guyah
standing desks
Courtesy

When it comes to clocking time on your rear, the results are in — and rife with gloom. Prolonged sitting has been linked to an increased risk of multiple maladies, including diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, depression — even early death. If all of this sounds bleak, take heart (and a stand) in this: Spending more time on your feet can boost job performance, work engagement and mental well-being.

However, standing for long periods can take its own toll on your comfort and health, so the secret is frequently changing positions throughout the day. Fortunately, many companies now offer sit-stand desks for the office or home. Wondering which one best fits your style and needs? We’ve weeded through today’s selection to save you time and stress. Here’s our list of the best standing desks — each selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to quickly toggle between sitting and standing positions.

      What Is the Best Height for a Standing Desk?

      The optimal height to adjust your standing desk is so that the desk's surface comes up to your elbows. Your elbows should bend to 90 degrees when you're typing, so make sure your desk is at the right height for you to hit that optimal angle. The top of your computer screen should come to about eye level so you aren't slouching or craning your neck. If the right height to get your elbows to bend at 90 degrees doesn't let your computer screen hit the right level, then you'll need a way to elevate your computer screen to achieve the most ergonomic position.

      What Should I Look for in a Standing Desk?

      Height Range

      Depending on how tall you are, you'll probably want to check the height range of a standing desk before you buy it. Some standing desks don't have that much range, which could be bad for those who are either far on the shorter side or taller side.

      Electric Versus Manual

      Some standing desks use a manual hand crank for you to adjust the desk's height. Nowadays, most people prefer electric versions, which means you can change the desk's height with the push of a button. Electric desks can either have fixed pre-settings so that you can't fine-tune the desk's height, whereas others allow you to set your perfect height so you don't have to look for it every time.

      Add-On Features

      Standing desks usually come with nothing more than their tabletop and their frame. Many brands will offer add-ons, which will also add to the overall price, like extra storage or, in the case of Uplift, an under-desk hammock.

      Alternatives

      If you already have a desk that you like, but it doesn't offer the ability to transform it into a standing desk on its own, you're not entirely out of luck. There are plenty of standing desk converters that are available to purchase, which act as a supplemental surface that can be elevated in lieu of your desk having the ability to convert itself. They're not always as pretty as standing desks, but they are typically much more affordable.

      How We Tested

      collage of three standing desks in home offices
      Gear Patrol Staff

      Our work-from-home configuration at Gear Patrol means our staff is able to work how they want, with the equipment that works best for them. As a result, a number of our editors use standing desks at home, and we gathered their thoughts on how their models function in day-to-day use. Our users tested their desks day in and day out in real-life work settings, giving a more accurate representation of what it’s like to live and work with these standing desks every day.

      Best Overall Standing Desk
      Fully Jarvis Standing Desk
      Courtesy
      Now 20% off
      $439 AT FULLY.COM

      • Stable, well-designed and user friendly
      • Wide range of customizability

      • Add-ons cause the price to climb quickly

      For years critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office. While some desks offer a limited height range, Jarvis is available in Mid and Extended Height Ranges, the latter of which boasts an impressive 25.5-inch of adjustability, allowing anyone up to 6’7” to stand and work with ease.

      For the top, you have many options: heat-, scratch- and water-resistant powder-coated MDF; Greenguard high-pressure laminate; or Moso bamboo, harvested from sustainable forests. Both the rectangle and contour shapes are available in multiple sizes, and you can add a laptop and/or monitor arms to accommodate a variety of display setups. Still crave more? You can customize further by adding a powered grommet, anti-fatigue mat, LED desk lamp and more. (Warning: While the base price looks attractive, it quickly climbs as you add more features.)

      Our tester has used the Jarvis as his everyday desk for two years and considers it one of the best purchases he's made in that time period. "It's a desk. It's big enough to comfortably fit a screen, laptop, and keyboard. It rises up and lowers without an issue — even with a good deal of stuff on it," our tester says. "I've taken it apart and put it back together twice to move it, and it's still working fine. Not much to say. But then again, that's exactly what you want from this kind of product — to do its job so well, you begin to think it's unremarkable."

      Best Budget Standing Desk
      Seville Classics AirLift Tempered Glass Standing Desk
      Courtesy
      $350 AT AMAZON

      • Tempered glass top is sleek
      • Includes dual USB ports
      • Touchscreen controller

      • Lacks customizability

      On a budget, but still covet the convenience of an electric sit-stand desk? Try Seville Classics’ new Tempered Glass Standing Desk — a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree. Attractively priced at under $300, the desk lacks the customizability of its pricier competitors, but it’s pretty, practical and gets the job done. It features dual electric motors and a touchscreen controller to raise the desk from 29 to 47 inches, with infinite stops along the way. (You can also save up to three height settings.) Some cool features include dual USB charging ports at 2.4 amps to quickly—and simultaneously—charge your devices, as well as a pull-out storage drawer to stash supplies. Available in white and black, the desk’s powder-coated tempered glass offers a sleek, polished look as well as supreme strength and durability. Note: The top is only available in one size (48″ W x 24″ D), but it’s enough to fit 1-2 monitors and a keyboard.

      Best Splurge Standing Desk
      Humanscale Float Table
      Courtesy
      $2,060 AT HUMANSCALE.COM

      • No cranks or noisy motor
      • Functional and fashionable

      • Best suited for large homes/offices

      In terms of functionality and aesthetics, Humanscale’s Float Table flies above the competition. First off, it’s a statement piece — the simple, sleek lines ooze modern minimalism and tranquility. But perhaps the desk’s best feature is its innovative counterbalance system, allowing you to lift and lower the top with ease using the weight-adjustment handle — no cumbersome cranks or noisy electric motors necessary. And while some counterbalance tables require a bulky pedestal base, Float does not, allowing more space and freedom of movement below. Need a large work surface? No problem. Float comes in a range of widths up to 72 inches. And don’t be fooled by its pretty, clean look—this height adjustable desk is anything but dainty: its steel and aluminum construction can support up to a whopping 130 pounds. For optimal ergonomics, you can add on the brand’s other beloved accessories like their height- and angle-adjustable keyboard trays and articulating monitor arms.

      Best Stable Standing Desk
      Uplift Desk V2 Bamboo Standing Desk
      Amazon
      $938 AT AMAZON

      • Stable
      • Antic-collision system
      • Interesting add-ons

      • Setup can be confusing

      The V2 is one of the most stable standing desks on the market. A big issue with this style of desk is that the higher it gets, the wobblier it can be. Not Uplift's V2, which offers a thicker desk top and a stability brace so you don't have to worry about toppling over while you're working. It's available in a range of widths so it can fit in even the smallest home or accommodate a large space. You can set up to four pre-set heights, so you're not constantly fumbling with getting that perfect height every time, and there's an anti-collision system so the desk doesn't bang into anything. The most shocking thing about the desk? You can buy a hammock that attaches underneath the desk that you can actually lie in, though there's probably something to be said against that for the sake of work-life balance.

      Easiest-to-Use Standing Desk
      Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk
      Steelcase
      $849 AT STEELCASE.COM

      • No preset heights
      • Easy setup

      • Lack of cable management

      Steelcase, known for its office chairs, makes a helluva standing desk, with the Solo being its latest and most affordable option. It's an easy-to-use standing desk that is just as simple to assemble. It has a clean aesthetic and lacks any bells or whistles, opting to simply do its job well and efficiently without overcomplicating things. Our tester appreciated the ease of use, with the power function working smoothly and automatically detecting when an obstacle might interfere with its rising.

      However, our tester also felt that a couple of additional features would be welcome. Namely, he noted a lack of customizable pre-settings, meaning you need to adjust the height anew each time (he suggests using your belly button as a guide). Secondly, he noticed that the lack of cable management was especially obvious when using the desk in its risen position, which has the potential to drive clutter-haters a little nuts.

      Best Standing Desk for the Office
      Knoll Hipso Adjustable Standing Desk
      $595 AT KNOLL.COM

      • Sturdy and sleek build
      • Simple and dependable controls
      • Top-notch customer service from Knoll

      • No cord management
      • Shiny top is a fingerprint magnet

      A favorite of multiple senior staffers, Knoll's Hipso has been described by one of our testers as a "game-changer," and it's easy to see why: this desk just does everything well, and it does it seamlessly.

      Available in a number of sizes and finishes and produced by one of the most storied and dependable names in furniture, Knoll's standing desk offers a rugged yet sleek build that will last you for years, simple controls that work exactly as their supposed to, assembly that's a breeze and — perhaps best of all — a shockingly affordable price, especially for Knoll.

      One of our testers noted that the desk is very easy to adjust, even when it's set up on uneven floors. She also appreciated the variety of attractive colors and sizing options available, noting that her eventual choice fit perfectly into her home office nook. She was also supremely impressed with Knoll's customer service, describing it as "incredible" with "top-notch communication." Of course, every desk has its flaws, and our tester dinged the Hipso for its lack of cord management and noted that the shiny top is a bit of a fingerprint magnet (though it remains easy to clean).

      Best-Looking Standing Desk
      Herman Miller Renew Sit-To-Stand Desk
      $2,105 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

      • Designer looks
      • Near-endless customization options
      • Powerful, silent motor

      • Designer pricing

      As the practical inventors of office ergonomics as we know them today, it's no surprise that Herman Miller has several sit-to-stand desks in their catalog that are tailored toward making your workday as healthy as can be. And the Renew is the best of them.

      The desk is visually a stunner, but its true claim to fame is its powerful and smooth one-touch operation that quietly rises to your preferred height, handling even the heftiest monitor setups with ease. An absurd amount of customization options are available on the Renew — integrated cord management, hidden power, multiple colors and finishes, you name it. But keep in mind that this is a Herman Miller desk, meaning it's effectively a luxury product and is priced as such.

      Best Affordable Standing Desk
      Fully Remi Standing Desk
      Now 20% off
      $375 AT FULLY.COM

      • Competitively priced
      • Easy assembly
      • Solid build quality

      • Base height may be too tall for shorter users
      • Desk has noticeable wobbling at the highest settings

      In addition to offering their flagship Jarvis, Fully also has a second powered standing desk model, the Remi, which both simpler and more affordable, starting at under $500 with a laminate top (a bamboo version is available for slightly more). But even for that price, you're still getting the full Fully experience, with a programmable handset for quick height adjustments.

      Our tester found the Remi to be exceedingly simple to put together, taking less than an hour using a Phillips-head screwdriver and the included Allen wrench. He also found the desk's slender 38" x 27" size to be perfect for his small New York apartment, and felt its build quality was sturdy. But there were a couple of areas where the Remi came up short (or tall). For one, our tester noted that the 26.2" base height of the desk is too tall for shorter users. On the taller side, he also noticed considerable wobbling when using the desk close to its highest setting of 45.8", suggesting that Remi is best suited toward those who are neither very short nor very tall.

      Read our full Fully Remi review here.

      Best Customizable Standing Desk
      Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk
      Flexispot
      Now 27% off
      $269 AT FLEXISPOT.COM

      • High-quality materials
      • Strong motor

      • Slightly frustrating setup
      • Wire organization could be better

      The Kana is an affordable standing desk that is jam-packed with features. It has a powerful motor that manages to stay quiet, and users can set their favorite height settings for quick and easy sit-to-stand transitioning. There's even a built-in reminder that tells you when it's time to get on your feet or sit down. The desk has a 220-pound weight capacity and an under-desk cable management system, plus a bevy of customization means you can tailor the desk to fit your at-home setup. The bamboo top is elegant to look at and work on, but if you're looking for a slightly cheaper FlexiSpot desk, you can opt for the EC5 frame with alternative desk tops.

      Best Standing Desk for Tall People
      Branch Standing Desk
      Branch
      $699 AT BRANCHFURNITURE.COM

      • Easy assembly
      • Smooth motor

      • A lot of under-table wires

      Branch's standing desk offers one of the highest heights in the category, accommodating people up to 6'8". Dual motors and three-stage lift columns help to make height adjustment smooth and quiet, and Branch ensures its movement won't even spill your coffee. There are four memory pre-set options, and like most of Branch's home office furniture, its standing desk is a breeze to assemble.

      Easiest-to-Assemble Standing Desk
      Vari Electric Standing Desk
      Amazon
      Now 15% off
      $591 AT AMAZON

      • Easy assembly
      • Super stable

      • Ships in separate boxes

      Vari's standing desk has a great height range from 25.5 inches to 50.5 inches, and it uses three-stage legs to move up and down without wobbliness. The desk top itself is thick and sturdy, available in five finishes. The brand claims the desk can be put together in under 10 minutes, but some reviewers claim they can do it in even less time. The desk is one of the most stable on the market, owing to to T-style legs with heavy-duty steel feet.

      Best Compact Standing Desk
      Humanscale eFloat One
      Humanscale
      $650 AT HUMANSCALE.COM

      • Compact to fit in most places
      • Easy-to-use controls

      • Cable management system is flimsy

      Humanscale made one of the first sit-stand desks for small homes, and all it had to do was swap out the two-column stand for a single column base. It accommodates a smaller tabletop, which is made of bamboo and is of the same quality of its higher-end standing desks. The table can go as high as 49 inches, and with the silent motor, it does it smoothly and without struggle.

      Best Non-Electric Standing Desk
      Made by Choice Fem Work Desk
      Finnish Design Shop
      $670 AT FINNISH DESIGN SHOP

      • Transforms from shelf to sitting desk to standing desk
      • No adjustable heights

      • Homemade aesthetic might not fit in all homes

      Designed in response to the quick turnaround from office working to work-from-home life because of the pandemic, the Fem desk is meant to be your home office solution for as long as you need. The desk's panel quickly converts into a second desk top, and when you're done with working from home, Fem doubles as a neat shelf for storage. The untreated desk allows you to stain the desk however you want, but for $160 more, you can get the desk in matte-lacquered ash.

      Best Standing Desk for Kids
      Jaswig My First StandUp Desk
      Courtesy
      $219 AT FULLY.COM

      • Made for kids
      • Easy for children to use
      • Can be donated to receive credit for an upgrade

      • Just for kids

      Between school, screen time, homework and meals, kids spend over eight hours of their day sitting (yikes). Enter the My First StandUp Desk, a beautiful standing desk specifically designed for children ages 6 to 12. Made from FSC-certified birch plywood, this Scandinavian-inspired desk offers six different heights in 1.5” increments to accommodate growing bodies. The desk’s simple lift-and-lock mechanism allows kids to safely and securely adjust the height (no risk of pinched fingers). It also boasts a beloved feature of vintage student desks: the storage cubby, which can be used to stash papers, pencils and other learning tools. Another cool perk: Once your kiddo outgrows this desk, you can donate it back to Jaswig to receive $50 off an upgrade to the next version, the Nomad.

      Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
      Staff Writer Tucker Bowe has been on Gear Patrol's editorial team since 2014.
      Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
