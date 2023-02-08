Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 14 Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office
Each has been selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to toggle between sitting and standing positions.
When it comes to clocking time on your rear, the results are in — and rife with gloom. Prolonged sitting has been linked to an increased risk of multiple maladies, including diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, depression — even early death. If all of this sounds bleak, take heart (and a stand) in this: Spending more time on your feet can boost job performance, work engagement and mental well-being.
However, standing for long periods can take its own toll on your comfort and health, so the secret is frequently changing positions throughout the day. Fortunately, many companies now offer sit-stand desks for the office or home. Wondering which one best fits your style and needs? We’ve weeded through today’s selection to save you time and stress. Here’s our list of the best standing desks — each selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to quickly toggle between sitting and standing positions.
-
Best Overall Standing DeskFully Jarvis Standing Desk Read More
-
Best Budget Standing DeskSeville Classics AirLift Tempered Glass Standing Desk Read More
-
Best Splurge Standing DeskHumanscale Float Table Read More
-
Best Stable Standing DeskUplift Desk V2 Bamboo Standing Desk Read More
-
Easiest-to-Use Standing DeskSteelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk Read More
What Is the Best Height for a Standing Desk?
The optimal height to adjust your standing desk is so that the desk's surface comes up to your elbows. Your elbows should bend to 90 degrees when you're typing, so make sure your desk is at the right height for you to hit that optimal angle. The top of your computer screen should come to about eye level so you aren't slouching or craning your neck. If the right height to get your elbows to bend at 90 degrees doesn't let your computer screen hit the right level, then you'll need a way to elevate your computer screen to achieve the most ergonomic position.
What Should I Look for in a Standing Desk?
Height Range
Depending on how tall you are, you'll probably want to check the height range of a standing desk before you buy it. Some standing desks don't have that much range, which could be bad for those who are either far on the shorter side or taller side.
Electric Versus Manual
Some standing desks use a manual hand crank for you to adjust the desk's height. Nowadays, most people prefer electric versions, which means you can change the desk's height with the push of a button. Electric desks can either have fixed pre-settings so that you can't fine-tune the desk's height, whereas others allow you to set your perfect height so you don't have to look for it every time.
Add-On Features
Standing desks usually come with nothing more than their tabletop and their frame. Many brands will offer add-ons, which will also add to the overall price, like extra storage or, in the case of Uplift, an under-desk hammock.
Alternatives
If you already have a desk that you like, but it doesn't offer the ability to transform it into a standing desk on its own, you're not entirely out of luck. There are plenty of standing desk converters that are available to purchase, which act as a supplemental surface that can be elevated in lieu of your desk having the ability to convert itself. They're not always as pretty as standing desks, but they are typically much more affordable.
How We Tested
Our work-from-home configuration at Gear Patrol means our staff is able to work how they want, with the equipment that works best for them. As a result, a number of our editors use standing desks at home, and we gathered their thoughts on how their models function in day-to-day use. Our users tested their desks day in and day out in real-life work settings, giving a more accurate representation of what it’s like to live and work with these standing desks every day.