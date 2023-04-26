Shargeek's Storm2 Proves Powerbanks Can Be Cool, and It's 26% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

The more and more technology we integrate into our lives, the more important our access to power becomes. However, most power banks are decidedly uninteresting — little more than black or gray rectangles you probably don't really feel very strongly about either way — and that's to say nothing of their performance, capacity, etc. By comparison, is absurdly capable and, put simply, damn cool. And right now, you can get it for a whopping 26 percent off, knocking the price down from $229 to $169.

Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank $229.00 $169.00 (26% off)

For starters, this powerbank has a 25600mAh capacity — that's enough to completely charge a brand-new iPhone 14 Pro almost six times. And it's still small enough that you could feasibly stick it into your pocket between uses. On top of that, it also comes with a bevy of different ports — including USB-C1, USB-C2, USB-A, and DC — so you can charge gear with numerous different power port compatibilities. And to make it a snap to use, it has an onboard display that shows you all the info you could possibly need to know (and then some). Oh yeah, and it has 100W PD fast charging, enabling it to juice a MacBook Pro 16-inch from 0 to 50 percent in just 41 minutes — twice as quick as the laptop's included charger.

Proving definitively that portable power can actually be cool, this is a rare chance to score a great deal on an unbeatable product. Just jump on the deal quickly, as it is not long for this world.