The Best MagSafe Battery Packs for Your iPhone 12
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack isn't the only option. In fact, it might not even be the best option depending on your needs.
There are a number of different MagSafe-compatible portable batteries out there, all of which magnetically attach to your iPhone 12 so that you can wirelessly charge it on the go — no need to bring a cable. That said, they are all a bit different. Some have higher capacities, which also tends to make them more expensive. Some can charge your iPhone faster than others. Some support reverse wireless charging, so they can wirelessly charge your iPhone and be wirelessly charged when not attached to iPhone. And some just look nicer than others. Apple makes the MagSafe Battery Pack, of course, but it's expensive and has a lower capacity, so it might make more sense for you to go with a third-party option. Here's what you need to know.
Apple's official portable battery for iPhone 12 comes with some key advantages. It charges via Lightning and can fast charge (up to 15-watts) when plugged into power. And its battery life can be seen from your iPhone 12's Lock Screen and from the Batteries widget.
- It charges via Lightning
- It fast charges (up to 15-watts) when plugged into power
- Your iPhone can reverse charge it when plugged into power
- Its battery life can be seen from your iPhone's Lock Screen and from the Batteries widget
- It's expensive
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged when not connected to iPhone
- Not as high-capacity as other options
Hyper's portable power bank has a 5,000mAh capacity and magnetically snaps to the back of an iPhone 12. It can output 7.5-watts of power and charges via USB-C.
- It's very affordable
- Has a pretty high capacity
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged (requires USB-C)
This portable battery has a 10,000mAh capacity and is capable of wirelessly charging iPhone 12 models at a max of 7.5-watts. It also doubles as a wireless charging stand.
- It has a really high capacity
- It doubles as a stand for your iPhone
- It can be recharged wirelessly using a Qi-enabled charger
- It's expensive
This portable battery has a 2,500mAh capacity and magnetically clips to the back of your iPhone 12.
- It's very affordable
- It doesn't have a high capacity.
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged (requires USB-C)
This portable battery has a 10,000mAh capacity and is capable of fully charging your iPhone 12 twice over. It also magnetically clips to the back of your iPhone.
- It has a high capacity and can recharge your iPhone 12 twice over
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged (requires USB-C)
This 5,000mAh portable power bank magnetically connects to the back of an iPhone 12 and can output 5-watts of power. It charges via USB-C.
- It's affordable.
- It's available in several different colors
- It has enough capacity to fully recharge your iPhone 12
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged (requires USB-C)
This portable battery has a 5,000mAh capacity and magnetically sticks to the back of your iPhone 12. The cool thing is that it wirelessly charges your phone and it can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled charging pad or stand. It also can be recharged via USB-C.
- It has a nice fabric finish
- It has enough capacity to fully recharge your iPhone 12
- It cannot be wirelessly recharged (requires USB-C)