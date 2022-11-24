Score 30% Off Sitewide at Goldwin's Week-Long Black Friday Sale

From November 21-28, get a steep discount on the brand's stylish, forward-thinking technical apparel and gear, including the fantastic Pertex Quantum Down Parka.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing golden jacket
Goldwin

Goldwin's streamlined outwear and apparel is among the most stylish available. Moreover, the brand's responsible, future-forward commitment to "unity between human and nature" makes its products worthy of discerning eco-minded adventurers. On top of it all, Goldwin's approach to technical clothing, using advanced materials construction methods, is remarkable. The Pertex Quantum Down Parka ($630) is a prime example of the brand's design, performance and sustainability vision. The high-loft Pertex coat, available in three colorways, each with a unique shine, is insulated using recycled Greendown that is cleaned using Japanese technology, which reduces weight (a size Medium weighs less than 700g) and increases heat retention. Internally, a baffle structure guarantees down will stay at your core, where it's needed most, and an integrated down tube at the neck enhances warmth. From November 21-28, shop Goldwin's Black Friday sale to take 30 percent off this and all other Goldwin outdoor, lifestyle and athletic products. Use code BFS30 at checkout.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick