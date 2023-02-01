Today's Top Stories
This EDC Brand Makes Top-Tier Wallets and Key Organizers — and It's Up to 30% Off Sitewide

Mixing modern tech with classic styling, Ekster is an everyday carry brand that should be on your radar.

By Sean Tirman
ekster
Ekster

By definition, your everyday carry is comprised of the gear and accessories you use most in your life. Even if you don't buy into the idea of EDC, you're still probably participating. That's because things like wallets, keychains, bags, pocket knives and tools, etc. are all a part of it. And since this is all gear you're literally using on a daily basis, you should probably pick out gear that you're proud to carry — and perhaps gear that makes your life easier while also looking good. That's where Ekster comes in; this brand makes a ton of exceptional everyday carry gear that looks as good as it functions. And it's all up to 30 percent off right now.

Key Holder

Ekster ekster.com
$39.00
$31.00 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

While it's tough to pin down just an item or two worth picking up from Ekster, we're partial to the brand's aptly-named Key Holder with its clever locking mechanism and integrated LED light. (It actually made our list of the best key organizers.) But you also can't go wrong with the brand's cardholders and wallets with their clever card-ejection tech, making them speedy and convenient for all the plastic you carry.

Parliament Wallet

Ekster ekster.com
$89.00
$71.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Mate both of those categories to an array of other accessories, as well as bags and cases, and you can see how Ekster might be your next go-to one-stop EDC shop. Just make sure you grab the brand's gear while you can, as this Valentine's Day sale isn't going to last.

