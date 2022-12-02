Take 15% Off the Packable Shrooms Hammock for Your Next Two-Person Trip

Get 15 percent off sitewide at Parks Project's with Gear Patrol's exclusive reader code.

By Gear Patrol Studios
parks project shrooms two person hammock
Parks Project

Take a trip, take a load off and take 15 percent off – not a bad combo. Parks Project is running a Gear Patrol reader-exclusive sale that guarantees you'll find park-worthy gear and apparel to power every outdoor sojourn on your list. Start your search with the Shrooms Two-Person Tent (reg. $85), a lightweight and wildly packable camping essential that provides easy livin' to you and yours. The hammock weighs under three pounds and sets up in a snap; its 100 percent synthetic construction facilitates lightning-fast dry times and promotes effortless, comfortable breathability for long summer lounging sessions. But don't get too comfortable yet – right now, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 15 percent off the entire Parks Project website with code GP15.

Price: $85 $72

SHOP NOW

