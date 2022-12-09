Reader-Exclusive 25% Off: AETHER's Sleek Take on the Essential Big Winter Coat

The Scott Parka is big, long and marshmallow-ish – but with signature AETHER style and extreme, unbeatable technical elements to keep you moving during winter's worst.

By Gear Patrol Studios
aether scott parka
Aether

In cities, ski towns and suburbs, one thing unites folks living in winter climates: the Big Winter Coat. It sits in the closet, ready for the season's worst and coldest days – or those days you'll have to spend a little extra time outside in the elements. AETHER calls the Scott Parka its "'pinnacle of warmth' piece" – a "seriously burly jacket" that's way sleeker and more manageable than those 'other' parkas. AETHER's uncompromising dedication to performance gear with premium aesthetics is deeply infused and on full display. Designed and built specifically for that 0°-30° F sweet spot, the Scott Parka features a seam-sealed, windproof shell with mechanical stretch and two-way-stretch, waterproof Schoeller® material at the hood, body yoke and collar. 800-fill-power goose down does the warming work, while a detachable hood offers big versatility to your Big Winter Coat. Through December 31, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 25 percent off their purchase – use code AETHERGP25 at checkout.

Price: $875 $656

BUY SHOP

