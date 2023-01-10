Ring Brings Its Security Cam Tech to Your Car — with a 20% Preorder Discount

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Cars are great. They get us where we need to go; they let us transport our families, friends, foodstuffs, gear and supplies; and most of us have gotten to a point where we need them in our daily lives. While they're more accessible than ever before, they're also still an investment — one that most of us want to keep safe and secure. Sure, cautiousness on the roads can go a long way toward ensuring your car's safety, but it's not completely foolproof. And that's to say nothing of what happens to your vehicle when you're not around to keep an eye on it.

Ring Car Cam Ring amazon.com SHOP NOW

If you want to add another layer of protection to your car, both for your property and for your own safety, Ring just announced that it is bringing its security cam tech — the same used in its video doorbells — to the automotive space with the Ring Car Cam. Better still, while its on preorder, you can score a 20 percent discount, bringing the price down to $200 instead of the normal $250 MSRP.

But what does that get you? For starters, this dash-mounted system boasts dual-facing HD cameras that can monitor and record what happens ahead of your vehicle as well as inside the cab (and, if you position it right, a bit of what's happening behind it). It also has motion sensors, app connectivity (so it can send footage straight to your smartphone), two-way talk (meaning you can chat with whoever is in your car, even when you're not around), Alexa compatibility (you can even ask the AI assistant to record) and a whole lot more.

And all you have to do to access this is plug the device into your vehicle's OBD-II port — meaning your camera has battery life for as long as your car does. But the price goes back up after January 31, so you'll want to buy soon if you hope to score this deal on a brand-spanking-new automotive security device.

SAVE NOW