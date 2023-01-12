At Over $400 Off, This Oxidized Silver Bracelet Is Your Chance to Start Accessorizing

The Kami Chain Reticulated Bracelet features an unobtrusive but confident look that blends with any style.

By Gear Patrol Studios
john hardy kami chain reticulated bracelet
John Hardy

Standard men's fashion doesn't leave much room for accessorizing – most guys stop at some combination of a wedding ring and a watch. But we're here to affirm that adding jewelry to your fit is simpler and more comfortable than you might suspect. Our recommendation: start by adding interest with a handsome bracelet. To see what we mean, and for an excellent deal on fine jewelry, check out the oxidized sterling silver Kami Chain Reticulated Bracelet (reg. $1,100, now $699) at John Hardy. The 12mm-gauge chain fastens with a pusher clasp for a clean look and smooth feel, and it's a solid choice for anyone dipping their toes wrists into accessorizing. Thanks to its out-of-the-box patina, the Kami Chain will play well with any style yet stand out as a confident statement piece. Wear it with a suit or a t-shirt; wear it with or without other jewelry. Whatever you do, know that the typical "not everyone can pull it off" attitude no longer applies.

Price: $1,100 $698.50

SHOP NOW

