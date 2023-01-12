At Over $400 Off, This Oxidized Silver Bracelet Is Your Chance to Start Accessorizing

Standard men's fashion doesn't leave much room for accessorizing \u2013 most guys stop at some combination of a wedding ring and a watch. But we're here to affirm that adding jewelry to your fit is simpler and more comfortable than you might suspect. Our recommendation: start by adding interest with a handsome bracelet. To see what we mean, and for an excellent deal on fine jewelry, check out the oxidized sterling silver Kami Chain Reticulated Bracelet (reg. $1,100, now $699) at John Hardy. The 12mm-gauge chain fastens with a pusher clasp for a clean look and smooth feel, and it's a solid choice for anyone dipping their toes wrists into accessorizing. Thanks to its out-of-the-box patina, the Kami Chain will play well with any style yet stand out as a confident statement piece. Wear it with a suit or a t-shirt; wear it with or without other jewelry. Whatever you do, know that the typical "not everyone can pull it off" attitude no longer applies. Price: $1,100 $698.50 SHOP NOW