Sprint Into the New Year with 20% Off Our Favorite Running Shirt

By Grace Cooper
man wearing a blue black diamond rhythm tee
Courtesy

Whether running more was your 2023 New Year's resolution or you've been an avid runner since day one, you likely know the value of good running gear. Obviously supportive, comfortable running shoes are a must and you've probably considered different running shorts or pants options, but have you given much thought to your shirt? The shirt you run in has more effect than you might think; it can keep you cool (or warm), wick moisture to keep you dry, protect against chafing and keep you smelling fresh. We've tested a lot of different running shirts, but the Black Diamond Rhythm Tee is our absolute favorite. And you're in luck because right now you can snag the shirt for 20 percent off in the Ultra Blue colorway, dropping the price from $90 to $72.

Rhythm T-Shirt

Black Diamond blackdiamondequipment.com
$90.00
$72.00 (20% off)
SAVE NOW

The Rhythm Tee earned major points in our testing process for being quick-drying and offering a superior range of motion in comparison to other running shirts. The shirt feels practically weightless, and it's made of a unique combination of merino wool and nylon knitted together, which is what gives the shirt its stretchiness and game-changing drying capabilities.

One of the only downsides of the shirt is its high price tag, but this rare discount gives you the bang for your buck you deserve. So don't wait to give this running shirt a try — because this deal won't last forever.

