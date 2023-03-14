Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Running Shorts for Every Type of Runner

From comfortable cruisers to thigh-showing showstoppers, discover your next pair of running shorts with this helpful guide.

By Jeremy Berger, Hayley Helms and Ben Emminger
style
courtesy

Running shorts are a classic example of where form follows function. Designed for lightweight comfort that keeps you moving forward, these bottoms can be the key to in-stride success or the root of agonizing defeat. Running in ill-fitting, uncomfortable shorts can lead to chafing, sweating, restricted movement and an all-around, no-good, very bad day.

So, to save your thighs — and running spirit — it’s best to invest in a pair of running shorts that are ready to light up your routes. From the thigh-hugging split shorts designed for gazelle-like strides, to the longer inseams for comfort and style, there’s a short for every step.

What to Look for When Choosing Running Shorts

Length

Running shorts take the “short” moniker to varying levels, with the shortest of the bunch being split shorts. These bottoms feature a split up the outer thigh for improved mobility, making them a great lightweight option for race day. Most split shorts feature inseams between 2–3 inches, though, so unless you’re comfortable showing off this much thigh, it may be best to look elsewhere.

Thankfully, though, there are plenty of running shorts featuring a 5-inch inseam and above. We recommend opting for a 5-inch inseam when choosing running shorts, as this is a great performance-ready length that provides enough structure and coverage for other tasks and training disciplines. If you’re an athlete that mixes their running attire with their gym attire, 7-inch inseams can also be fruitful, as they can provide enough coverage to protect your skin when racking a barbell while still offering lightweight, breathable notes to every stride.

Pockets and Storage

Another factor to consider when choosing running shorts is the available pocket space within each silhouette. While this might not make a huge difference when you’re halfway through your daily miles, if you ever opt to carry your phone or other essentials along for a run — or like to wear your running shorts outside of training sessions — it helps to have convenient storage spots for all your gear. While each bottom can vary by brand, running shorts featuring zippered pockets are our preferred choice. These pockets can be secured more easily, keeping your items on your person and with less chance of flying out of storage. Additionally, we tend to favor shorts with a lone zippered pocket at the rear, as this helps keep our essentials from jostling against our thighs mid-stride. You can also look for lined shorts that include a convenient thigh sleeve for your smartphone. Speaking of lined shorts…

Liners

To help reduce chafing and discomfort, you’ll want to run with a liner underneath your running shorts. Some brands build a liner directly into the short silhouette for added convenience, while others just offer an exterior short shell. This perk is all a matter of preference — we’ve run in plenty of lined and unlined models and it’s really up to how you feel on that particular day. The one thing to look for, though, is if you decide to opt for lined shorts, see if the liner features an aforementioned smartphone sleeve. While not necessary, this can be a nice, discrete feature, especially if you want your phone to be housed closer to your thigh to prevent jostling mid-jog. Plus, when not in use, this sleeve typically sits flush with your thigh so you barely notice its presence.

Fabric

Lastly, your running shorts should be constructed from a durable, breathable material, with many silhouettes using nylon, polyester and Spandex to achieve these demands. Additionally, some running shorts will showcase waterproof or antimicrobial treatments to help defend against any moisture or stench. Ultimately, you should choose a fabric combination — and any additional treatment — that suits your needs. For example, road runners may not require abrasion-resistant or waterproof specs, but athletes that take their miles onto rugged trails and wild scapes may want to invest in bottoms fit for the task.

We understand, though, that reading through the tech specs of running shorts can get confusing rather quickly. Below are a few fabric definitions to help you get a better understanding of what’s built into some of the shorts in this roundup:

Bluesign: A Swiss organization that provides a system and a certification program for the sustainable and clean manufacturing of textiles.

DWR: Stands for “durable water repellent,” a coating added to fabrics to make them water-resistant.

Merino: Wool from the merino sheep.

Nylon: A synthetic thermoplastic linear polyamide known for being strong, durable, elastic, easy to clean and water-resistant.

Polyester: A category of polymers commonly used in clothing and home furnishings. They can be naturally occurring or synthetic. Generally speaking, polyester is a strong material that’s stain-resistant, water-resistant and wind-resistant.

Polygiene: An antimicrobial silver chloride treatment applied at the finishing stages of textile production to control odor in a garment.

Spandex: A fiber made of a long chain of a synthetic polymer composed of at least 85 percent of a segmented polyurethane. It’s stretchy while retaining its length and shape. It’s durable, smooth, comfortable and resistant to abrasion. Also known as Lycra and Elastane.

How We Tested

running shorts
Ben Emminger

We routinely test and examine running short silhouettes throughout the year, noting objective qualities like performance, convenience and overall aesthetics. While a running short’s fit is ultimately up to personal preference, similar to your running shoes and favorite pair of jeans, we try to offer the best testimony possible to make purchasing your next best running kit as seamless a process as possible. We assessed these picks on roads and trails throughout the nation, from the hilly streets of Pittsburgh, to the sun-soaked beaches of San Diego; the technical trails of Reservoir Ridge Natural Area in Fort Collins, Colorado, to the smooth singletrack in Lory State Park. We’ve run everywhere.

Now, let’s gear up for extended mileage and get right into the best running shorts available today.

BEST OVERALL RUNNING SHORT
Patagonia Strider Pro 5-Inch Running Shorts
Courtesy of Patagonia
Now 51% off
$39 AT PATAGONIA

  • Light, minimal elastic waistband adds comfort and moisture management
  • Inseam: 5 inches (Multiple Inseam Lengths Available)
  • Materials: Body: 100% polyester stretch ripstop with a DWR finish

These shorts jam a ton of performance and style into an ultralight package. The design is thoughtful, with polyester stretch ripstop fabric used for most of the shorts and some mesh over the thighs, all of which drapes comfortably and with style — even with four mesh pockets on the hips. We also appreciate the HeiQ Pure odor treatment across the briefs, as this allowed us to log more miles in-between washes without worry. Our tester did caution, however, that the pockets felt a little too shallow for secure phone storage, so it may be best to pair these shorts with a running belt or other pack.

    BEST UPGRADE RUNNING SHORT
    Satisfy TechSilk 5-Inch Shorts
    Courtesy of Satisfy
    $200 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

    • TechSilk shell helps reduce heat absorption to keep things cool and comfortable

    • Premium pricing limits how many of these shorts you can add to your rotation
    • Inseam: 5 inches
    • Materials: Exterior: 88% Polyamide, 12% Elastane / Lining: 72% Polyamide, 28% Elastane

    When purchasing any running apparel from Satisfy, you can expect two things: sky-high quality…and premium pricing. For example, these TechSilk running shorts can be excellent options for warmer jogs, thanks to the shell’s ability to help reduce heat absorption while also protecting your thighs from harmful UV rays. Convenient storage features like a key-ready S-biner in the waistband and sweatproof phone pocket keep your essentials secure, too. But all that tech does come at a cost. If you can afford the $20o tag, we highly recommend these bottoms. Trust us, after testing these shorts through multiple routes, you’re bound to find a way to save for your next pair.

    BEST BUDGET RUNNING SHORT
    Baleaf Laureate 5-Inch Athletic Short
    Courtesy of Baleaf
    $22 AT AMAZON

    • Stretchy polyester-Spandex blend promotes excellent range of motion

    • Liner doesn’t hug the thighs as well as others in this roundup
    • Inseam: 5 inches
    • Materials: 95% polyester, 5% Spandex

    Building an arsenal of trusty running shorts is a great way to keep that motivation to stick with training, but higher price tags can easily thwart this approach. Thankfully, these athletic shorts from Baleaf can be ordered multiple times over without coming near the singular price of others in this list. We admire the range of motion created through the polyester-Spandex shell, and the available pocket space provides plenty of storage opportunities, too. If you desire a more snug brief liner, though, these may not be the best option. Some athletes have noted a loose, sagging fit, which can potentially lead to changing and readjustments when out on the road.

    BEST LONG-DISTANCE RUNNING SHORT
    Janji 3-Inch AFO Split Short 2.0
    Courtesy of Janji
    $58 AT JANJI.COM

    • Perforated waistband with external drawcord for a breathable, comfortable ride

    • Too short for the shy
    • Inseam: 3 inches
    • Materials: AFO: 88% recycled polyester, 12% Elastane / Liner: 94% polyester, 6% Spandex

    Made from Janji’s ultra-light AFO stretch woven fabric and featuring a moisture-wicking brief liner, these shorts are super breathable thanks to a deep split up the side for venting and boosted mobility. A zippered pocket in the back can hold keys or a phone — but you really have to cram it in. Our tester noted that larger smartphones may be best kept in a running belt or arm sleeve, as the storage compartment is just too shallow to properly fit a typical device. Plus, given the limited coverage across, we recommend saving these bottoms for warmer excursions — or at least pairing them with a set of tights more suitable for winter running.

    BEST SPLIT SHORT FOR RUNNING
    Tracksmith Twilight Split Short
    Courtesy of Tracksmith
    $62 AT TRACKSMITH

    • Italian-engineered fabric provides premium comfort, ideal for race day

    • Interior pockets are small and can only fit a set of keys or gel pack
    • Inseam: 3 inches
    • Materials: Body: 85% polyester, 15% Elastane / Liner: 91% polyester, 9% Spandex with Polygiene

    Split shorts are that timeless silhouette you probably associate with your high school’s track team. Well, that look has plenty of benefits after graduation, too, and we really enjoy pacing through our routes with the Twilight Split Short from Tracksmith. The deep hip slits allow for excellent breathability and range of motion, which pairs nicely to the smooth, cozy fabric that sits ever so gently across your skin. Just don’t expect to carry a lot of gear within these shorts — the interior drop-in pockets aren’t suitable for larger essentials. It may be best to save these bottoms for race day, where carrying your phone and keys is more of an afterthought.

    MOST COLORFUL RUNNING SHORT
    Boa 3-Inch Half Split Trainer Short
    Courtesy of Boa
    $45 AT BOAUSA.COM

    • Lightweight stretch fabric flows easily, no matter the pace

    • Limited basic colorways available, which may deter more reserved runners
    • Inseam: 3 inches
    • Materials: Shell: Hybrid Lite, 88/12 micro polyester/Spandex / Liner: 100% polyester

    Looking to stand out from the crowd when it comes to your typical running get-up? Consider these vibrant, fun shorts from Boa. There’s no shortage of unique designs, with everything from fruits and animals to jort-like prints across the collection. From a performance perspective, we really enjoy the range of motion and flexibility of the lightweight stretch fabric. The half side split also adds to the mobility of these training shorts, allowing you to pick up or slow down the pace with ease. More reserved styles may want to forgo these shorts, however, as there aren’t as many basic colorways across the collection.

    BEST WARM WEATHER RUNNING SHORT
    Brooks Sherpa 5-Inch Short
    Courtesy of Brooks
    $58 AT BROOKS RUNNING

    • Comfortable brief liner allows for distraction-free strides

    • Loaded phone pocket can cause the shorts to ride down mid-stride
    • Inseam: 5 inches (Multiple Inseam Lengths Available)
    • Materials: Body: 89% polyester, 11% Spandex / Liner: 88% polyester, 10% Spandex, 2% polyester mesh

    For sun-filled days, you want a short that’s light and breathable with enough comfort to keep you pacing toward your goal. The Sherpa lineup from Brooks has been a go-to staple for us in these situations, most notably due to the cozy brief liner and flat waistband that eliminates any chafing or irritation when out on a route. We also enjoy the pocket system that allows for a variety of storage options, but our tester found that it may be best to forgo carrying a phone in training. When stored in the zippered pocket, they felt the shorts would slide down their frame mid-stride, creating the need to readjust from time to time.

    BEST SHORT FOR EVERYDAY WEAR
    Outdoor Voices High Stride 7-Inch Short
    Courtesy of Outdoor Voices
    $68 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

    • Affordable pick for everyday wear

    • Only one back pocket
    • Inseam: 7 inches
    • Materials: 100% recycled polyester

    The High Stride Short is made from 100 percent recycled polyester for a functional profile that’s as versatile as it is stylish. A compression shorts liner adds support, while a convenient back pocket can house your smartphone or wallet. We like these bottoms for everything from light-intensity runs, to taking in a Zoom meeting (or three). Just be sure to pay close attention to the size chart. Some reviewers say sizing can run small, so consider ordering a larger cut if you want a roomier fit.

    BEST RUNNING SHORT FOR RUNNING ERRANDS
    Olivers All Over Short
    Courtesy of Olivers
    $68 AT OLIVERSAPPAREL.COM

    • Could be mistaken for an everyday short, in the best way

    • A bit too structured for some runners
    • Inseam: 7.5 inches
    • Materials: All Over Stretch Weave: 88% nylon, 12% Spandex

    As an everyday running short, it doesn’t get any better than the All Overs. The cut is flattering and a bit structured — some split and otherwise lightweight shorts can be a bit blousey — while still being lightweight and unrestrictive. There isn’t a liner to speak of, so comfort might be an issue on longer runs, but they’re otherwise flawless with four-way stretch and water-repellant, moisture-wicking All Over Stretch Weave Fabric. Plus, the wide assortment of available colors can be great for finding the ideal aesthetic to match your personality.

    BEST COMPRESSION RUNNING SHORT
    On Running Hybrid Shorts
    Courtesy of On
    $100 AT ON RUNNING

    • Lightweight exterior doesn’t flap around mid-stride

    • Interior liner can be constricting, so pay attention to sizing charts when purchasing
    • Inseam: 8.7 inches
    • Materials: Body: 100% polyester / Lining: 71% Polyamide, 29% Elastane

    Boasting exceptional support in a 2-in-1 design, the Hybrid shorts from On Running allow you pick and choose your ensemble thanks to a modular design that’s pairable with other On bottoms. The ultralight exterior shell practically disappears on the body when out on the road, yet doesn’t flap around during intense strides. While the liner can be somewhat tight — pay close attention to the sizing and, maybe, size up if needed — these are more than ready to provide the support you need for high-octane performance.

      BEST HALF-TIGHT RUNNING SHORT
      Nike Dri-Fit ADV AeroSwift Half-Length Racing Tight
      Courtesy of Nike
      $90 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

      • Streamlined compression provides just the right amount of support

      • Tight aesthetic might not be ideal for non-training environments
      • Inseam: N/A
      • Materials: 89% polyester, 11% Spandex

      Okay, so these bottoms may stretch the definition of “running shorts,” but we were so impressed with these half tights, we deemed them worthy of inclusion. The level of compression across this silhouette is the perfect blend of support and comfort, and the Flyvent waistband sat nicely across our hips for increased ventilation. Plus, the AeroSwift Half-Length Tights also come with a built-in liner for even more support where needed most. While we wouldn’t suggest wearing these outside of training scenarios — unless you’re confident enough to pull off the tight compression look — these can be an excellent option for those locked-in workouts where performance and speed are at the forefront of your psyche.

      MOST DURABLE RUNNING SHORT
      Legends Luka 5-Inch Short with Liner
      Courtesy of Legends
      $65 AT LEGENDS.COM

      • Strong exterior fabric that’s breathable and ready to work

      • Optional built-in liner is not compression
      • Inseam: 5 inches (Other Inseam Lengths Available)
      • Materials: 91% polyester, 9% Spandex

      Seriously, good luck wearing out these workhorse shorts. Available in practically any color imaginable, the Luka Short features four-way stretch and antimicrobial tech to keep you mobile and stink-free. Laser-cut vents add a touch of breathability, and you can opt for lined or linerless profiles, depending on your desired support. Best of all, these durable running shorts can withstand even the hungriest of dryers, according to one reviewer, meaning you can log tons of miles before these runners give out. If you do opt for the lined version, though, don’t expect a snug compression-like fit like you’d find in other shorts in this roundup.

        MOST COMFORTABLE RUNNING SHORT
        Saxx Hightail 2-in-1 5-Inch Shorts
        Courtesy of Saxx
        $68 AT SAXXUNDERWEAR.COM

        • Semi-compression fit liner with BallPark Pouch offers premium, cozy support in every step

        • No pockets, which limits storage capabilities
        • Inseam: 5 inches
        • Materials: Body: 100% polyester / Lining: 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane

        No mile is worth it if you’re not comfortable in every stride. Featuring Saxx’s BallPark pouch for premium support and security, we thoroughly enjoyed every step when donning these impressive running shorts. The semi-compression fit is taut enough while still delivering comfort, and the exterior breathes well for all-around coziness. Don’t expect to tote all your belongings in these shorts, though. There aren’t any pockets, which makes carrying your phone, keys and other essentials a bit of a hassle.

          MOST CROSS-FUNCTIONAL RUNNING SHORT
          Ten Thousand Interval 5-Inch Short
          Courtesy
          $68 AT TEN THOUSAND

          • Thick, no-pinch waistband for ultimate comfort

          • Zippered pocket is not ideal for larger smartphones
          • Inseam: 5 inches (Multiple Inseam Lengths Available)
          • Materials: 86% polyester, 14% Spandex

          If you want just one style of short to get you through your running sessions as well as your days in the weight room, the Interval Short from Ten Thousand delivers exceptional versatility. Multiple inseam lengths are available — along with lined and linerless options — but we prefer the shorter 5-inch model for running disciplines. With multiple pockets for easy storage and a cling-free, ultra-wicking shell, these running shorts are just waiting at the gate to help you find that top speed. But like other shorts in this list, you may want to forgo carrying your phone. The zippered pocket doesn’t accommodate larger devices, and the looser compartment can allow for your essentials to jostle against your thigh mid-stride.

            BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHORT
            Tracksmith Off Roads Short
            Courtesy of Tracksmith
            $98 AT TRACKSMITH

            • Tight-knit fabric has a small sense of wind resistance on blustery days

            • Built-in belt seems a little overkill, but has its uses
            • Inseam: 5 inches
            • Materials: Body: 71% Polyamide micro, 29% Elastane / Liner: 85% polyamide micro, 15% Elastane

            Trail running can expose you to a lot more muck than, say, road running, so you need apparel that’s ready for the twists and turns ahead. These outdoor-ready shorts from Tracksmith became a quick favorite of ours thanks to their quick-drying, UV-protective shell. We paced along with these bottoms on both clear and brisk days, and were surprised to find the shell did well in terms of both breathability and wind resistance — on particularly windy mornings, we didn’t feel much wind reach through the lightweight fabric. You also have a sewn-in elastic belt across the waistband which is great for tucking in a shirt or running jacket when conditions turn for the worse, but on more tepid jaunts, it may be a little overengineered.

            BEST RUNNING SHORT FOR LIGHT JOGS
            Vuori Kore Short
            Courtesy of Vuori
            $68 AT VUORI

            • Anti-odor and quick-drying for funk-free running

            • Baggy pockets can hinder secure storage
            • Inseam: 7.5 inches
            • Materials: 46% recycled polyester, 44% polyester, 10% Elastane

            If you're looking for a short that does everything, and with style, this pair checks all the boxes. The Kore Short features anti-odor, moisture-wicking, quick drying, four-way stretch fabric made from recycled content. A plethora of colorways guarantee you'll find a style that works for you. And the relaxed fit with a boxer brief liner maintains flexibility and comfort as you stack your miles. It’s clear, however, that these bottoms are made for less intense training judging from the pocket construction. The compartments are very baggy, which gives plenty of opportunity for your keys and phone to exit their intended storage when pacing toward your finish line.

