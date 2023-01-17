Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
You Should Be Buying Cologne at Costco. Here's Why
4
The Best New Knives & EDC of January 2023
5
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

An EDC Knife Built Outdoor-Tough for 20% Off? Say Less

SOG's Aegis AT Tanto is a powerhouse folding blade made to survive whatever you throw at it, and it rarely goes on sale.

By Sean Tirman
sog aegis at tanto knife
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

A solid, sturdy knife can be one of the most valuable everyday carry tools one can have at their disposal. But some are, admittedly, more formidable and reliable than others. In fact, most modern EDC knives are built for city slickers and can hardly handle even light outdoor usage. The SOG Aegis AT Tanto, however, is compact and sleek enough for daily carry but was built with surviving the grime and punishment of hard outdoor usage in mind. And right now it's on sale at Huckberry for 20 percent off.

Aegis AT Tanto Folding Knife

SOG Knives huckberry.com
$110.95
$89.00 (20% off)
SAVE NOW

Available in a sharp Rescue Red + Indigo colorway, this vibrant tool was made with hiking, camping and hunting in mind. It was also made to be quick, offering a one-hand-operable deployment and an ambidextrous (and formidable) AT-XR locking mechanism. But that's just the beginning; it also has a cryogenically heat-treated 3.1-inch D2 steel blade that's as tough and durable as it is easy to maintain (even in the field), a grippy GRN (fiberglass-reinforced nylon) handle, a pocket clip and lanyard hole (so you can choose your own method of carry) and more.

Truly a field-ready folder built to tackle any adventure, this impressive knife is a steal at its full MSRP of $111. But if you act quickly, you can snag it right now for just $89.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Pocket Knives of 2022
The 9 Best Bushcraft Knives of 2022
The 11 Best Camping Tents for Every Camper
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Our Favorite Running Shirt Is 20% Off
Need Help With Your Taxes? This Deal Is For You
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Filtered Water Bottle Will Save Your Life
Shop Brady Brand's 30% Off Sale
Shop These Can't-Miss Huckberry Deals
Score Up to 40% Off Rumpl Camping Blankets
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Save up to 40% During Filson’s Winter Sale
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
A Bunch of Cheap Houseplants Are on Sale on Amazon