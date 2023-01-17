An EDC Knife Built Outdoor-Tough for 20% Off? Say Less

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



A solid, sturdy knife can be one of the most valuable everyday carry tools one can have at their disposal. But some are, admittedly, more formidable and reliable than others. In fact, most modern EDC knives are built for city slickers and can hardly handle even light outdoor usage. The SOG Aegis AT Tanto, however, is compact and sleek enough for daily carry but was built with surviving the grime and punishment of hard outdoor usage in mind. And right now it's on sale at Huckberry for 20 percent off.

Available in a sharp Rescue Red + Indigo colorway, this vibrant tool was made with hiking, camping and hunting in mind. It was also made to be quick, offering a one-hand-operable deployment and an ambidextrous (and formidable) AT-XR locking mechanism. But that's just the beginning; it also has a cryogenically heat-treated 3.1-inch D2 steel blade that's as tough and durable as it is easy to maintain (even in the field), a grippy GRN (fiberglass-reinforced nylon) handle, a pocket clip and lanyard hole (so you can choose your own method of carry) and more.

Truly a field-ready folder built to tackle any adventure, this impressive knife is a steal at its full MSRP of $111. But if you act quickly, you can snag it right now for just $89.

