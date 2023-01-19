Bundle The Ridge's Modern Minimalist EDC Wallets and Tools and Save Up to 30%

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Originally launched as a Kickstarter project by a father and son team back in 2013, The Ridge swiftly took the everyday carry world by storm and has since solidified itself as one of the most innovative and significant brands in the space. Now, The Ridge and EDC practically go hand-in-hand, especially since it has expanded beyond just wallets to include key organizers, pens, valet trays and more. And while a Ridge product is honestly a solid deal at its normal MSRP, they're even better when you can bundle and save up to 30 percent — like right now.

Carbon Fiber 3k EDC Kit The Ridge ridge.com $260.00 $175.00 (33% off) SHOP NOW

For reference, The Ridge's signature minimalist wallets made our list of the best card holders and the brand's key organizers ranked amongst our favorites, as well. And you can snag them both in a bundle, like the carbon fiber set above, and save big ($85 to be exact). And that's just the beginning. If you want something more comprehensive and luxurious, the brand's 24 Karat Gold Touring Kit (yes, it's made with real gold) includes a wallet, key organizer, pen and ring. Of course, there are plenty of kits that slot between those two options, as well.

Forged Ember Valet Tray Kit The Ridge ridge.com $790.00 $595.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

If you (or someone you love) is in need of an EDC upgrade, this is one of the best times to score on some incredibly tough, stylish, useful gear. So check out the Ridge and save more than a few bucks while you're at it.

