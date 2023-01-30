Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Fleece, the Patagonia Retro X, Is a Rare 40% Off

Get the iconic jacket (or vest version) for an unheard-of deal, just in time for prime layering season.

By Will Porter
patagonia jacket deal note
Gear Patrol Staff

If you're in the market for a go-to fleece for layering up this winter (and into spring), now is the time to buy. Our favorite fleece, the Patagonia Retro X, is on sale right now at Backcountry for a whopping 40 percent off — savings we rarely see on in-season Patagonia gear. Better yet, it's on sale in five different colors, all of which have decent sizing left, including medium and large in all five. Don't want the jacket? The Retro X Vest is on sale, too, also marked down by 40 percent.

Backcountry

Classic Retro-X Jacket

Patagonia backcountry.com
$229.00
$137.40 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

While fleece has its own issues, chiefly among them the widespread use of microplastic-shedding polyester, you can take heart in buying the Retro X thanks to its warm and windproof polyester which is 50 percent to 85 percent recycled. This is one of the most sustainable fleeces on the market – at least among those made with non-natural fibers.

Backcountry

Classic Retro-X Vest

Patagonia backcountry.com
$159.00
$95.00 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

The Retro X is surprisingly warm for a fleece, plus it features a number of impressive details, such as zippered hand pockets, DWR-coated polyester paneling and elastic hems at the wrists and waist to keep bad weather out.

SAVE NOW: Jacket SAVE NOW: Vest

