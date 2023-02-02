Today's Top Stories
Score $200 Off This Brand-New, First-of-Its-Kind E-Bike and Cruise in Style

The only electric belt drive beach cruiser on the market is already on sale with checkout code LAUNCH200.

By Sean Tirman
priority ecoast electric cruiser bike
Priority Bicycles

Despite the fact that everyone's favorite groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, just signaled six more weeks of winter, we're here to tell you that warmer weather is coming and it'll be here before you know it. In preparation for those spring and summer days, you might be looking for some new ways to get outside and enjoy. One of the best and most rewarding ways to make that happen could be hopping on an electric bicycle, like this brand-spanking-new release from Priority Bicycles, the E-Coast, which is already on sale for $200 off with checkout code LAUNCH200.

Priority E-Coast Cruiser Electric Bike

This isn't any old ordinary e-bike, either — it's actually the only electric belt drive beach cruiser currently on the market. Utilizing a rust-proof Gates Carbon Drive belt (which lasts two or three times longer than traditional chains and requires virtually no maintenance) mated to a dual-control hub motor and 576-watt-hour battery, this bike can cruise at speeds of up to 28 mph for up to 60 miles per charge. That makes it perfect for all your upcoming adventures across the next few seasons. But be quick about it, as this deal only goes through February 5, just a couple of short days away. And don't forget that code!

