The Best Electric Dirt Bikes of 2023
Remarkably, only one of them went for the "Dirt-E" joke.
The motoring world is going electric. And it's not just fancy, 1,000-horsepower, six-figure electric trucks. Electric motorcycle options have been increasing over the past few years. And even the relatively humble and underpowered dirt bike segment now offers a proliferation of emissions-free options — and we're here to help you separate the battery-powered wheat from the chaff.
Why You Should Get an Electric Dirt Bike
Helps Save the Planet: Smaller motorcycles are far from the most fuel-thirsty vehicles. But electric dirt bikes still reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and every little bit helps.
Less Maintenance: Electric motors require far fewer moving parts. That means more time riding and less time (and money) replacing parts. You also don't need to buy things like oil.
Less Noise: Electric dirt bikes do make some noise, but they make less than internal-combustion dirt bikes — noise that can diminish the enjoyment of being in nature for riders and those nearby.
More Accessible to New Riders: Like electric cars, electric dirt bikes do not need a manual transmission. This may disappoint some riders looking for a traditional feel. But it's also way easier to manage while off-road.
Torque: Electric dirt bikes tend to have a lot of torque, and it comes on instantly. This helps them accelerate rapidly and feel quick in everyday riding.
What to Look For
Street Legality: Like combustion dirt bikes, many of them will not be street-legal. And you may live in a municipality that will confiscate and crush them if you try to use them for that — electric or not. There are dual-sport electric dirt bikes (lighter than adventure motorcycles), which can also be used as commuter bikes. But make sure you clarify that before buying.
Battery Range: Range is a significant drawback to any electric vehicle. You want to ensure you have enough range to do the amount of riding you're planning. More expensive electric dirt bikes will have range that can exceed what most drives can handle physically. But that may be costly.
Battery Charging: Another important factor beyond range is how long it takes to charge the battery. Shorter is better. Manufacturers may offer accessories that improve charging speed. Some dirt bikes can instantly swap in a newly charged battery and return to the trail.
How We Tested
Gear Patrol writers and editors are continually testing the best electric dirt bikes on a variety of terrains to update this guide looking at features like comfort, ease of use and riding characteristics. Our testers have spent time riding the Zero XF and the Cake Kalk INK& so far; however, we'll be updating this guide as we continue to test more models.
- Top Speed: 85 mph
- Range: 91 miles (city)
- Curb Weight: 247 lbs
- Price: $12,995
Zero’s FX isn’t a one-trick pony; it’s good at a little bit of everything. It’s fast but torque-heavy up front. For comparison, it’s nimble but still about 50 pounds heavier than KTM’s 350EXC-F. And it’s quiet, which anyone who’s ridden a dual sport before knows has distinct advantages and downsides. (Upsides include not disturbing nature as you ride through and saving your eardrums; cons include being unable to announce yourself to other riders on the trail or cars on the street.)
The FX’s ride is very smooth — from city streets to rutted-out trails and even completely off-road in the ungroomed wild. The tires grip well on city streets, even after a light rain. The FX can reach a top speed of 85, but I rarely found myself pushing it above 65 — this is a great cruising bike built for the trails as much as it is for the road. The acceleration feels torque-y until you get the hang of the feeling; I’d recommend starting in Eco until you get a feel for how the bike handles, experienced rider or not.
The profile is lean and mean, just as advertised. Your tester is 5’4” and weigh 110 pounds, and she could handle and maneuver this bike with relative ease, although she did make sure to get comfortable on the bike on uncrowded trails before taking it to the streets. Zero says the charging time is 1.3 hours, but I found it to be much longer than that - the bike was delivered to me with an 80 percent charge, and it took more than two hours to get it full. The range is 91 miles which is a solid day’s ride, but unless you have the means to give the bike a good overnight charge, you’ll be SOL the next day. And that 91-mile range is in the city — if you’re riding on the highway at 70 mph without starting and stopping, it drops to 39 miles per charge.
Pros
- Removable battery charges from 0 to 80 percent in two hours, 0 to 100 percent in three
- Three ride modes and three braking modes adapt to your style and environment
Cons
- Not exactly the cushiest seat on the planet (or this page)
- You must come to a full stop to adjust ride and braking modes
- Top Speed: 56 mph
- Range: 53 miles
- Curb Weight: 183 pounds
- Price: $9,470
We’ve been fans of Swedish manufacturer Cake — and Stefan Ytterborn’s helmet/eyewear/apparel brand, POC — for years. Founded in 2016, Cake has consistently put out smooth, innovative electric bikes that offer both gorgeous looks and purpose-built function.
The Kalk class of offroaders, however, is much more about play than work. The street-legal Kalk INK& picks up quick thanks to 252Nm of electric torque, while reliable suspension (200mm of travel) and beefy dual-sport motorcycle tires help you keep the shiny side up from the road to the trails.
Pros
Cons
- Top Speed: 46.6 mph
- Range: 74.6 miles
- Curb Weight: 121.3 lbs
- Price: $6,499.99
Segway is a big name in e-scooters. But they also produce Dirt eBikes; the X260 is the larger of the two. It isn't street-legal. But it is super lightweight and affordable. The smaller X160 model offers a lower top speed and less range.
- Top Speed: 50 mph
- Range: 20-30 miles
- Curb Weight: 245 lbs
- Price: $11,299
KTM is an Austrian motorcycle manufacturer. The EX-C is their electric dirtbike. It offers high-end componentry and three different drive modes including an Economy mode with regenerative braking. The battery can charge to 100 percent in less than two hours. It's also quickly removable so you can swap in a new one.
- Top Speed: 45 mph
- Range: 60 miles
- Curb Weight: 110 lbs
- Price: $4,400
The Electric Light Bee Sur-Ron X is designed to offer motorcycle power and bicycle-like handling. It has Eco and Sport modes. It can climb more than a 45-degree grade. It can charge in as little as three hours and has swappable batteries.
- Top Speed: 59 mph
- Range: 62 miles
- Curb Weight: 223 lbs
- Price: $14,230 ($15,880 for street legal)
The DTRE Stella is a new offering from Belgian company Trevor Motorcycles. It comes in street-legal and non-street-legal versions. It only comes in white, but you can buy additional body colors to swap in.
- Top Speed: 17 mph
- Range: up to 2 hours
- Curb Weight: 72 lbs
- Price: $2,044.56
The Kuberg Trial Hero is a great option for kids (age 5-12) that Kuberg says will "glide over anything you can throw at it." Speed is limited compared to a full-size electric dirtbike. And it's lighter. The battery offers up to two hours of riding and can recharge in six hours.