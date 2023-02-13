Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Timeless NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine
3
MSCHF's Big Red Boots Are Taking Over the Internet
4
The Ram 1500 REV: Everything You Need to Know
5
Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift? Shop Here and Save Some Money

Flowers, chocolates, intimates — you name it and we've got it, all at a discount.

By Sean Tirman
shot of a young man surprising his wife with a bunch of flowers at home
LumiNolaGetty Images

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

So you waited until the last minute to shop for a Valentine's Day gift for your significant other(s)... it happens to the best of us. Thankfully, if you know where to shop, there might still be time for you to snag the perfect present (or maybe a few to make up for your procrastination) for that special someone(s) in your life.

That's right — from classics (like flowers and chocolates) to more intimate and modern gifts (like sex toys and other so-called "marital aids"), there's still time to shop. Better still: if you know where to look, you can even save a few bucks. And if you're here, you've already found yourself in the right place. We've rounded up some of the best last-minute Valentine's Day deals you can still shop — most of which will still arrive on time or shortly thereafter. Just make sure you smash that purchase button quickly, as time is quickly running out (V-Day is tomorrow, after all).

Double The Eros Bouquet

Urban Stems urbanstems.com
$150.00
$135.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

For starters, you can never go wrong with a bouquet of beautiful flowers — and you'll find a ton of options from the likes of Urban Stems (like the Double the Eros offering above, as well as dozens more), The Bouqs Co, The Sill (if your S.O. is more into living plants than clipped ones) and (of course) 1-800-Flowers.

But if you want something that's maybe more edible, you can never go wrong with a gift basket from Harry & David, which is offering its Valentine's Day Collection for 25 percent off with code BEMINE25 through today, February 13 (with no minimum purchase, at that). If you'd prefer more classic chocolates and/or cake, there are some great deals on those sweet edibles at Milk Bar (with local pickup if you live near one of the brand's locations). And there are some even more outside-the-box options at Goldbelly, many of which can still arrive by V-Day.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Lovehoney lovehoney.com
$49.99
$24.99 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Finally, if you want something much more unique and intimate, you can score up to 50 percent off sex toys, couple's gift sets, lingerie, solo gifts and even more over at Lovehoney. That way, you and your S.O. can express your feelings in a more physical manner on the big day tomorrow.

One way or another, there are tons of great gifts you can get on sale on time for Valentine's Day. Just make sure you check shipping options and availability, as some will make it in time but others are on a countdown — many of which end very soon.

Related Stories
The Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
There's Still Time for Last-Minute Virtual Gifts
These Are the 37 Best Gift Cards to Give This Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Valentine's Day Gift Guides
The Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
53 of the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
30+ Food Gifts for Everyone Who Loves to Cook
100+ of the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
How a First Date at 13,770-Feet Sparked A Uniquely Adventurous Love Between Two Alpinists
The 39 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Over $100
Two-Seater Stories: How Car Enthusiasts do Valentine’s Day
The 13 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Gym Rat
The 10 Best Tech Gifts to Buy Your Loved Ones