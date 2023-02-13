Need a Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift? Shop Here and Save Some Money

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



So you waited until the last minute to shop for a Valentine's Day gift for your significant other(s)... it happens to the best of us. Thankfully, if you know where to shop, there might still be time for you to snag the perfect present (or maybe a few to make up for your procrastination) for that special someone(s) in your life.

That's right — from classics (like flowers and chocolates) to more intimate and modern gifts (like sex toys and other so-called "marital aids"), there's still time to shop. Better still: if you know where to look, you can even save a few bucks. And if you're here, you've already found yourself in the right place. We've rounded up some of the best last-minute Valentine's Day deals you can still shop — most of which will still arrive on time or shortly thereafter. Just make sure you smash that purchase button quickly, as time is quickly running out (V-Day is tomorrow, after all).

Double The Eros Bouquet Urban Stems urbanstems.com $150.00 $135.00 (10% off) SHOP NOW

For starters, you can never go wrong with a bouquet of beautiful flowers — and you'll find a ton of options from the likes of (like the offering above, as well as dozens more), , (if your S.O. is more into living plants than clipped ones) and (of course) .

But if you want something that's maybe more edible, you can never go wrong with a gift basket from , which is offering its for 25 percent off with code BEMINE25 through today, February 13 (with no minimum purchase, at that). If you'd prefer more classic chocolates and/or cake, there are some great deals on those sweet edibles at (with local pickup if you live ). And there are some even more outside-the-box options at , many of which can still arrive by V-Day.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator Lovehoney lovehoney.com $49.99 $24.99 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Finally, if you want something much more unique and intimate, you can score up to 50 percent off sex toys, couple's gift sets, lingerie, solo gifts and even more over at . That way, you and your S.O. can express your feelings in a more physical manner on the big day tomorrow.

One way or another, there are tons of great gifts you can get on sale on time for Valentine's Day. Just make sure you check shipping options and availability, as some will make it in time but others are on a countdown — many of which end very soon.