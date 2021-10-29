Supply Chain Issues Worrying You? These Are the Best Gift Cards to Give This Holiday Season

We know that gift cards are a go-to for gifting when you're unsure of what to buy someone. Maybe you don't know their sizing, they already have everything or the person you're shopping for is just picky.

This year, gift cards are taking on an even greater purpose. A global supply chain meltdown is delaying production and delivery of all types of goods, leaving us feeling like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way, fighting for the last item on the shelf. If you're looking to avoid an altercation in the department store or just want to take the pressure out of online shopping, give a gift card this year.