Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Supply Chain Issues Worrying You? These Are the Best Gift Cards to Give This Holiday Season

Whether you're not sure what to get them or have some concern over this year's product availability, a gift card is a versatile gifting option.

By Will Porter
gift cards
Gear Patrol

We know that gift cards are a go-to for gifting when you're unsure of what to buy someone. Maybe you don't know their sizing, they already have everything or the person you're shopping for is just picky.

This year, gift cards are taking on an even greater purpose. A global supply chain meltdown is delaying production and delivery of all types of goods, leaving us feeling like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way, fighting for the last item on the shelf. If you're looking to avoid an altercation in the department store or just want to take the pressure out of online shopping, give a gift card this year.

1 of 41
Best for Sporty Gear
Adidas
SHOP NOW

E-gift cards with value options from $25-$250.

2 of 41
Best for Quality Basics
Alex Mill
SHOP NOW

E-gift cards with value options from $5-$500.

3 of 41
Best for the Jetsetter
Away
SHOP NOW

Customizable e-gift cards with value options from $50-$1,000.

4 of 41
Best for the Outdoorsman
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

5 of 41
Best for the Indoorsman
Bloomscape
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $50-$200.

6 of 41
Best for Late Risers
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW

E-gift cards with value options from $5-$500.

7 of 41
Best for Finding Menswear Classics
Buck Mason
SHOP NOW

Physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$1000.

8 of 41
Best for the Hot Sleeper
Buffy
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $50-$250.

9 of 41
Best for Bad Weather
Columbia Sportswear
SHOP NOW

Customizable physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

10 of 41
Best for the Style Guru
End Clothing
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $50-$1,000.

11 of 41
Best for the Sports-Obsessed
ESPN+
SHOP NOW

Gift a subscription to ESPN Plus for $5.99/month or $49.99/year. It can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99/month.

12 of 41
Best for the Lazy Cook
Freshly
SHOP NOW

Gift 4-12 meals with total prices ranging from $52-$114.

13 of 41
Best for the Marathoner
Hoka
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $20-$1,000.

14 of 41
Best for the Rad Dad
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

Virtual gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

15 of 41
Best for the Sharp-Dressed Man
J.Crew
SHOP NOW

Physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

16 of 41
Best for the Coffee Lover
La Colombe
SHOP NOW

E-Gift Cards or Cafe Gift Cards with a value up to $200.

17 of 41
Best for the Yogi
Lululemon
SHOP NOW

Customizable gift cards with value of up to $1,000.

18 of 41
Best for the Jack-of-All-Trades
MasterClass
SHOP NOW

Gift an annual membership for $180.

19 of 41
Best for the Fashionista
Mejuri
SHOP NOW

Physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

gifts for men
Courtesy
20 of 41
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60+ gift ideas every guy will love.

LEARN MORE

21 of 41
Best for a Sweet Tooth
Milk Bar
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

22 of 41
Best for the Home Chef
Misen
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

23 of 41
Best for the Mountaineer
Mountain Hardwear
SHOP NOW

Customizable physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

24 of 41
Best for the Athlete
Nike
SHOP NOW

Customizable physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

25 of 41
Best for the Reluctant Gourmand
Our Place
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $50-$250.

26 of 41
Best for the Athleisure King
Outdoor Voices
SHOP NOW

Physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$300.

27 of 41
Best for a Cozy Bedroom
Parachute Home
SHOP NOW

Offers digital gift cards from $50-$500.

28 of 41
Best for the Environmental Guru
Patagonia
SHOP NOW

Digital gift cards with value options from $10-$1,000.

29 of 41
Best for the Interior Decorator
Pottery Barn
SHOP NOW

Customizable physical or digital gift cards with value options from $25-$500.

30 of 41
Best for the Camp King
REI
SHOP NOW

Physical or digital gift cards with value options from $10-$1,000.

Next
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Gift Ideas 2021
The Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything
The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women
The Best Men's Gifts Under $25
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
The Best Wedding Gift Ideas of 2021
The 25 Best Engagement Gifts