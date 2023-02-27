Today's Top Stories
Fly By Jing's Delicious Chili Crisp, Soup Dumplings and More Are on Sale

Score up to 25 percent off some of the brand's best-selling food and condiments.

By Grace Cooper
fly by jing chili crisp and dumplings
Fly By Jing

If you spend any time online consuming food-related content, then you'll probably recognize Fly By Jing's bold, vibrant packaging, especially when it comes to the brand's Sichuan chili crisp. Founded in 2018, the young company has already made a big impact. Its signature chili crisp has become one of the internet's go-to condiments, boasting a satisfying crunch and flavor-packed ingredients. Although perhaps mostly known for its sauces and spices, Fly By Jing also sells premade soup dumplings and an at-home hot pot kit. And if you've never tried anything from the brand, then now is your chance to get up to 25 percent off, thanks to its birthday sale.

Fly By Jing Triple Threat

$45.00
$36.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Fly By Jing Soup Dumpling Starter Pack

flybyjing.com
$90.00
$79.20 (12% off)
SHOP NOW

Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set

flybyjing.com
$135.00
$36.00 (73% off)
SHOP NOW

The iconic chili crisp alone is 20 percent off, but you'll also see a substantial discount when you pair it with the brand's other best sellers, like its Mala Spice Mix and Zhong Sauce. If you're looking for that chili flavor in a ready-to-eat sauce, then the Chili Crisp Vinaigrette could be just the thing to pair with your noodles or dumplings. Or if you prefer a straight chili oil without the crunch, then the brand's Sichuan Gold will bring the heat at 10 percent off. And if you're new to any of these condiments, then the brand has plenty of recipes to peruse for inspiration.

Shop more pantry staples, ready-to-eat food and even gift sets for up to 25 percent off (plus free shipping over $50). The sale only runs through March 3, so hurry before these delicious savings are gone.

SAVE NOW

