Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Some of the Best Coolers Are on Sale from Yeti, RTIC and Otterbox

Hard-sided, soft-sides and even some in-between, if you're getting ready for adventure, you'll want to score these icy cool deals.

By Sean Tirman
otterbox
Otterbox

Spring is right around the corner. In fact, it starts in just a couple of weeks. That means it's almost time to start getting back outside to enjoy the great outdoors. And what better way than by cozying up around the campfire and tossing back a few drinks and maybe even making some hot dogs, burgers, s'mores, etc? Well, that'll be all the easier to manage with an adventure-ready cooler, like the ones currently on sale from big-name brands including Yeti, RTIC and Otterbox.

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler

otterbox.com
$229.99
$99.99 (57% off)
SHOP NOW

A couple of the biggest deals can be found on Otterbox, where the Venture 25 hard-sided cooler above is discounted by over 56 percent, bringing the price down to under $100 for a cooler that our editor tested, loved and found to be more than capable. If it's just a touch too rugged, however, you could also score the hybrid hard-soft Trooper for the same price (spoiler alert: it's an even better deal).

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler

rticoutdoors.com
$89.99
$76.39 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

At RTIC, there's also an excellent sale, bringing all soft-sided coolers down by 15 percent — including the fan-favorite (and our favorite) Soft Pack Cooler, as well as the Backpack Cooler. And if you're dead-set on getting the top-name brand, you'll find some cooler deals on Yeti at REI — like the Yeti Hopper Flip 12 for 20 percent off — so long as you're cool with the Nordic Purple colorway.

SAVE NOW: Otterbox SAVE NOW: RTIC SAVE NOW: Yeti

