Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Drive an EV? Two of the Best Home Chargers You Can Buy Are On Sale

Keep your electric car juiced up from the comfort of your own home with these money-saving deals.

By Sean Tirman
juicebox 40 smart electric vehicle charging station
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

In case it isn't abundantly clear yet: electric cars are our automotive future. In fact, they're said to make up a quarter of new car sales as soon as 2035 and, by 2050, could eclipse the 60 percent mark (according to this NYT article). If you're ahead of the trend, however, you probably already know that an EV can save you a lot of money in fuel costs. Unfortunately, that can mean you have to drive on over to a charging station and hang out for a while... unless you have a charger in your own home. And wouldn't you know it, two of the best Level 2 home EV chargers you can buy are on sale on Amazon right now.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 Electric Vehicle Smart Charger

amazon.com
$599.00
SHOP NOW

First, there's our favorite (and our pick for best overall), the Wallbox Pulsar Plus, which comes with an extra-long 25-foot cable, Alexa and Google Home compatibility, power-sharing functionality for multiple vehicles and is rated for both indoor and outdoor usage. And it is down by $50 with the clipped coupon in this rare offer.

JuiceBox 40 Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Station

amazon.com
$589.00
SHOP NOW

Alternatively, you can score the Juicebox 40 Charging Station, which also has a 25-foot cable, offers wifi connectivity, is certified for indoor and outdoor usage and — the kicker — boasts Tesla compatibility. And right now you can get it for $60 cheaper than normal with the clipped coupon.

Either way, this is a rare chance to save even more cash on your EV. But you'd better hurry because we have no idea how long these Level 2 EV charger deals are going to stick around (probably not very long).

SAVE NOW: Wallbox SAVE NOW: Juicebox

