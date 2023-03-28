Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Affordable Espresso Machine Is $50 Off

Made in Italy, we love the Gaggia Classic Pro for its simple controls, commercial-grade steamer and more.

By Grace Cooper
gaggia espresso machine and coffee grinder
Gaggia

Whether you're trying to kick your daily Starbucks habit or become an amateur barista, having your own espresso machine at home can make your morning cup just a little bit better. You've likely seen and heard of popular coffee brands like Breville, but only true espresso aficionados will be familiar with the brand Gaggia. If you haven't heard of it, then we'll give you the highlights: the machines are made in Italy and range from $300 to $1,900. Luckily for those of you watching your wallet, our favorite, the Classic Pro, is only $450 — and it's on sale for $400 right now.

Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine

Gaggia amazon.com
$449.00
$399.00 (11% off)
Although it may not look like a fancy espresso machine, the Classic Pro's premium construction of mostly metal will rival that of several of our favorite Breville machines. As for features, it has a commercial-grade steam wand and super easy-to-learn controls perfect for an espresso novice. The machine has a solenoid valve to control dripping and the standard 58-mm portafilter. It may not boast all of the bells and whistles of our favorite espresso machine, the Breville Barista Express, but it's also $350 cheaper with the current discount.

So if you've been in the market for an espresso machine, why not get one that will last and won't break the bank? Plus, you'll get $50 off an already affordable price tag and the convenience of free and fast shipping via Amazon.

