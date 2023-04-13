A Bunch of the Best Weed Gear You Can Buy Is 20% Off at Vapor's 4/20 Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you partake in the enjoyment of THC, you probably don't need to be told that the biggest cannabis holiday of the year, 4/20, is right around the corner. What you might not know, however, is that right now marks one of the best times to stock up on some of the best weed gear around. That's because Vapor, one of our favorite retailers for all things pot-related, is having a massive 20 percent off sitewide sale.

Pax Plus Vaporizer vapor.com $250.00 $200.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

G Pen Dash Vaporizer vapor.com $79.95 $63.96 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer vapor.com $349.00 $279.20 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Vapor's selection is, in a word, daunting. And while that might be exciting to some, we wanted to make things a little easier on you — so we thumbed through the pages and picked out a few of our favorites. For instance, three of our top favorite vapes — the Pax Plus, G Pen Dash and Storz & Bickel Mighty — are all included. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Dig a little deeper and you'll find top offerings across a multitude of categories including bongs (like the Stundenglass Gravity Hookah 2.0), bubbler pipes (like the Eyce Hammer), grinders (like Higher Standards' Aerospaced) and so much more.

Stundenglass Gravity Hookah V2 vapor.com $649.95 $519.96 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Eyce Hammer Bubbler Pipe vapor.com $44.99 $35.99 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Higher Standards Higher Standards Aerospaced Grinder vapor.com $36.95 $29.56 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Honestly, Vapor was already a great destination before this sale. But now, this is one of the best chances to score top-tier weed gear on the cheap. And all you have to do is make sure you punch in code VAPOR420 at checkout to score the savings. But it won't last forever — the sale ends May 1.

