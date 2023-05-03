Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are the Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon's Pet Day

From dog beds to cat trees to indoor cameras and more, this sale has everything you need for your furry friend (at a discount).

By Grace Cooper
person petting dog
Amazon

Amazon always has various deals going on, but right now it's running Amazon Pet Day. Think of it as a mini Prime Day for pets. You can shop discounts on food, leashes, beds, toys and so much more. And if you're not a dog or cat owner, then you can even shop deals for your bird, reptile, horse or other small animal.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

amazon.com
$210.00
$147.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

amazon.com
$31.95
$25.45 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain

amazon.com
$34.99
$17.99 (49% off)
SHOP NOW

Casper Dog Bed

amazon.com
$169.00
$135.20 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen)

amazon.com
$59.99
$39.99 (33% off)
SHOP NOW

Omega Paw Elite Self Cleaning Litter Box

amazon.com
$89.99
$57.60 (36% off)
SHOP NOW

While there are seemingly endless discounts on the everyday necessities — like food, supplements, treats and litter — there are also some good investment pieces included in the sale that caught our eyes. For example, our all-time favorite dog bed from Casper is 20 percent off in three sizes and three colors. You can score an indoor camera from Ring for $20 off, which can come in handy for more than just checking in on your pet. And you can even shop cleaning tools, like this game-changing reusable lint roller for pet hair. You just have to hurry before these deals come to an end.

SAVE NOW

