These Are the Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon's Pet Day

Amazon always has various deals going on, but right now it's running Amazon Pet Day. Think of it as a mini Prime Day for pets. You can shop discounts on food, leashes, beds, toys and so much more. And if you're not a dog or cat owner, then you can even shop deals for your bird, reptile, horse or other small animal.
While there are seemingly endless discounts on the everyday necessities — like food, supplements, treats and litter — there are also some good investment pieces included in the sale that caught our eyes. For example, our all-time favorite dog bed from Casper is 20 percent off in three sizes and three colors. You can score an indoor camera from Ring for $20 off, which can come in handy for more than just checking in on your pet. And you can even shop cleaning tools, like this game-changing reusable lint roller for pet hair. You just have to hurry before these deals come to an end.