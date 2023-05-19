Nobull Never Goes on Sale, But Some of Its Best Gym and Fitness Shoes Are Discounted Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Especially among the HIIT and CrossFit communities, that is practically synonymous with hardcore, high-intensity workouts. In fact, the brand's trainers have made it onto both our best CrossFit and best overall gym sneakers guides, noted for their durability, stability, traction and more. Their biggest drawback, however, is probably their price — you gotta pay a premium to get premium gym shoes, unfortunately. Or at least that was true before the brand decided to put on on a variety of its sneakers and apparel.

Nobull Suede Mid Trainers nobullproject.com $169.00 $126.75 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Nobull Leather Trainers nobullproject.com $159.00 $119.25 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Nobull Matryx Trail Runners men's nobullproject.com $179.00 $149.00 (17% off) SHOP NOW

Yes, the brand's signature gym shoes are available with sale discounts — including the , , and the more (mostly in leather and suede varieties). But there's also a large selection of the brand's equally stylish, grippy and durable and a bunch of apparel (tops and bottoms), as well.

Whether you're sticking with indoor workouts, even after winter, or you're taking your fitness journey outside and under the sun, Nobull has something at this sale for you. Just be quick about it, as the sale is already rare as it is, but sizing is already starting to run out, too.