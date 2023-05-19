Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Nobull Never Goes on Sale, But Some of Its Best Gym and Fitness Shoes Are Discounted Now

Dozens of sneaker styles and a bunch of workout-ready apparel are all included in the sale.

By Sean Tirman
nobull
Nobull

Especially among the HIIT and CrossFit communities, Nobull is a brand that is practically synonymous with hardcore, high-intensity workouts. In fact, the brand's trainers have made it onto both our best CrossFit and best overall gym sneakers guides, noted for their durability, stability, traction and more. Their biggest drawback, however, is probably their price — you gotta pay a premium to get premium gym shoes, unfortunately. Or at least that was true before the brand decided to put on a surprising, super-rare sale on a variety of its sneakers and apparel.

Nobull Suede Mid Trainers

nobullproject.com
$169.00
$126.75 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Nobull Leather Trainers

nobullproject.com
$159.00
$119.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Nobull Matryx Trail Runners

men's nobullproject.com
$179.00
$149.00 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

Yes, the brand's signature gym shoes are available with sale discounts — including the powerlifting-friendly high-tops, well-balanced mids, and the more casual and stylish low-tops (mostly in leather and suede varieties). But there's also a large selection of the brand's equally stylish, grippy and durable trail runners and a bunch of apparel (tops and bottoms), as well.

Whether you're sticking with indoor workouts, even after winter, or you're taking your fitness journey outside and under the sun, Nobull has something at this sale for you. Just be quick about it, as the sale is already rare as it is, but sizing is already starting to run out, too.

