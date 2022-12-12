Today's Top Stories
Be Better in the Box with the Best CrossFit Shoes

From circuit-crushing mainstays to budget-friendly bests, there’s a CrossFit shoe for everyone on this list.

By Ben Emminger and Steve Mazzucchi
collage of crossfit shoes
Courtesy

A decade ago, asking someone about their WOD might get you a funny look. But these days, the Workout of the Day is damn near ubiquitous — as is the host of footwear options aimed squarely at pleasing CrossFit fiends the world over.

But just because there are dozens of CrossFit-friendly shoes flooding the market doesn't mean any old shoe will do. In our assessments of what's out there, we've identified some of the best while considering key factors like cost and preferred moves, from cardio to kettlebell swings.

So, whether you're a seasoned CrossFitter or just getting into the game, you're sure to find a pick here that's right up your alley. All that's left to do is strap them on, rip through your next workout, flex and scream to your fellow athletes, "WOD's up now??" Then quietly pack your things and go.

How to Choose CrossFit Shoes

Your workouts and movements vary a ton in CrossFit, so your shoes should be capable of accomplishing whatever you throw at them. When looking at CrossFit shoes, there are a few keys to consider, none of which are more vital than heel support.

One of the defining characteristics that separates CrossFit shoes from your daily sneakers is how firm the heel is. This is intended to help add support and responsiveness, especially when weightlifting. Some brands even beef up the heel with additional plastic components for more rigidity and firmness. At the same time, CrossFitters need a cushioned base to perform sprints or runs. Our picks – and most well-designed CrossFit shoes – balance support and cushioning perfectly for well-rounded silhouettes capable of any WOD.

Also, you should look for CrossFit shoes that are durable enough to withstand the rigors of intense training. After all, you’ll be wearing these kicks through some of your most grueling workouts. Look for uppers with a resilient construction. To go along with the upper, pay close attention to the shoe sidewalls. Having sidewalls with reinforced materials or extra support can help extend your footwear’s lifespan, especially when you’re taking them through countless agility sessions or rope climbs.

The Difference Between Gym Shoes and CrossFit Shoes

When it comes to determining proper gym shoes vs. CrossFit shoes, it’s very similar to the square and rectangle comparison. While all CrossFit shoes can be excellent footwear options for your gym-based workouts, you’re unlikely to enjoy your WODs if you train in a general fitness sneaker. If you’re locked into CrossFit training, you want to look for footwear with the aforementioned heel support and durable upper. Additionally, CrossFit-specific footwear often includes added specs like medial and lateral support for movements like rope climbs and side-to-side agility training, which isn’t exactly a necessity if you’re staying static in your bicep curls or barbell rows.

While you can get by benching, squatting and deadlifting in other kicks, the requirements of a CrossFit workout require a little more speciality.

How We Tested

collage of crossfit shoes
Ben Emminger

To get an understanding of the best CrossFit shoes on the market, we cranked up the RPE to 10 and hit the Box for a slew of intense training circuits. We wore a number of these impressive picks across agility ladders, box jumps, cleans, presses and more to find out which sneakers deserve a leader’s jersey. Features like comfort, durability and responsiveness were highlighted in our tests, as well as how well we felt supported underfoot. We also wore a few of these picks in our typical strength training regimens to see their impact when the intensity was less heart-pounding. Here’s what we found.

BEST OVERALL CROSSFIT SHOE
Nike Metcon 8
Courtesy
$130 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Reworked upper significantly improves durability in the toe box

  • Blockier heel still makes these not as ideal for cardio-based training

The eighth iteration of this impressive training silhouette still lives up to the hype. We really like the stability for static lifts, and the reworked upper definitely fixed any durability concerns we had with its predecessor. The Metcon 8s are also surprisingly impressive when it comes to rope climbs, despite the lack of a rope guard on the medial side. Like its previous iterations, however, the blocky heel, while great for static lifts, does hinder performance slightly when it comes to cardio-based workouts.

BEST UPGRADE CROSSFIT SHOE
Reebok Nano X2
Now 48% off
$70 AT REEBOK

  • Plastic overlay in the back provides great structure and stability

  • Breathability is limited to just the toe box

You can’t call yourself, “the official shoe of fitness,” without being pretty damn good. And the latest iteration of the award-winning Nano is, thanks to a re-engineered FlexWeave Knit upper and more defined heel clip. While not a running shoe in its own right, we definitely appreciate the comfort and responsiveness of the Floatride Energy Foam midsole, too, making this a great pick for sprints and agility training. While we can’t say this is the most breathable Nano X2 silhouette (more on that later), this is still a great kick worthy of any budding athlete’s attention.

BEST BUDGET CROSSFIT SHOE
Puma Fuse 2.0
Courtesy
$100 AT PUMA

  • More room in the midfoot than previous models, making this more approachable for those with wider feet

  • Insole compression can occur when performing heavier exercises

Puma has been a go-to for budget-friendly CrossFit shoes for a while — the brand’s original Fuse trainers sat at this spot for quite some time. With a roomier fit and stable platform, we’re happy to see the Fuse 2.0s keep hold of the cost-effective crown. The lockdown fit is still present, and we appreciated the grip and traction provided by the PUMAGRIP outsole. We wouldn’t recommend these sneakers for PR days, though, as we did notice some unwanted compression when squat and deadlift totals began to creep into heavier territory.

MOST STYLISH CROSSFIT SHOE
Nobull High-Top Trainer+
Courtesy
$159 AT NOBULL

  • Herringbone outsole pattern provides better traction during agility training

  • High-top construction might not be ideal for everyone

If we’re being honest, we could’ve picked any one of the Nobull Trainer silhouettes for this spot, but thanks to a grippier outsole and improved midfoot feel, we opted to list the High-Top Trainer+s. This lineup was unveiled earlier this year, and the brand has already begun to add its trademark styliings to the stable with vibrant and subdued colorways fit for any aesthetic. And for those not keen on the high-top silhouette — we’ll admit, getting these on and off at times is a workout in itself — there’s a plethora of low-cut Trainer+ profiles to choose from.

MOST VERSATILE CROSSFIT SHOE
Under Armour Project Rock 5
Courtesy
$150 AT UNDER ARMOUR

  • Revised midfoot construction helps improve mobility, most present in lunges and other dynamic movements

  • Laces can run long

Straight from the Iron Paradise, these brahma bull-backed trainers are fantastic kicks for whatever your workout routine calls for. Under Armour reworked the midfoot construction, allowing for more mobility without sacrificing any of the stability notes we loved about the previous iteration. Plus, the mesh upper feels durable enough to withstand the rigors of the most electrifying regimens. We do recommend, however, that you double knot these versatile workout sneakers, as the laces can run a bit long, especially when cinched down for that lockdown, smackdown security.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR ROPE CLIMBS
Inov-8 F-Lite G 300
Now 17% off
$124 AT INOV-8.COM

  • Great stability and grip for a number of modalities

  • 6mm drop might be too much for some

Toughness and durability are definitely not lacking in this impressive CrossFit shoe. These kicks boast a Graphene Powerheel for added support and stability. A durable knit upper stays breathable while still protecting your digits and resisting abrasions. And extended Rope-Tec protection provides plenty of grip, which was more than evident when we tested these shoes in a series of rope climbs. Seriously, it might be more difficult finding a workout these CrossFit shoes aren’t capable of completing.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR OLYMPIC LIFTS
TYR L-1
Courtesy
$200 AT ROGUE FITNESS

  • Wider toe box promotes more natural toe splaying for optimal stability

  • Hook-and-loop midfoot straps can be too long for some

Lifting clogs can be great implements for those heavier Olympic lifts, and in testing, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed the stability and performance baked into the all-new TYR L-1 Lifters. The toe box is wider than other clogs out there, which allows for better toe splaying as you brace for a heavy lift, and the overall aesthetics are downright impressive, especially when you consider TYR has seemingly come out of nowhere in the footwear category. Do make sure you have your midfoot straps secured properly, though, as they can hang over the lateral side a bit and potentially get caught underfoot.

BEST GAME-CHANGING CROSSFIT SHOE
R.A.D. One
Courtesy
$150 AT RAD-GLOBAL.COM

  • Premium cushioning for comfort across multiple exercises

  • Limited releases make getting a pair sometimes difficult

New to the scene but quickly making an impact, the R.A.D. Ones boast an eye-catching aesthetic and plenty of workout-ready specs. A Swell Foam sole provides ample energy return for short sprints, and we felt plenty of support in Olympic lifts like clean and jerks. If you want a pair for yourself, however, you best be on the ball. R.A.D. only releases limited quantities in each colorway, so we recommend signing up for their newsletter and getting the drop on these innovative newcomers.

MOST GROUNDED CROSSFIT SHOE
TYR CXT-1
Courtesy
$140 AT TYR.COM

  • Patent-pending Stability Platform makes finding that lockdown, sturdy base much easier

  • This shoe is in hot demand, meaning finding a pair online can be difficult at times

When your resume includes six of the top 10 male competitors at the 2022 CrossFit Games, it’s safe to say your arrival on the scene was impactful. In testing these TYR CXT-1 Trainers, it’s evident why so many top tier athletes turn to these kicks for performing at the highest stage. The patent-pending Stability Platform and grippy outsole allowed us to achieve the proper brace and position in no time, and the Sure NRG Foam midsole provides all the stability and responsiveness you’d want when pushing the limit in the gym. If you want a pair for yourself, however, you need to be as quick on the draw as you are in your sprints. It can be quite challenging to find a pair available online at times.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR RUNNING
Inov-8 F-Lite Fly G 295
Courtesy
Now 29% off
$120 AT INOV-8.COM

  • Responsive and explosive, making these great for sprints

  • No medial or lateral additions, limiting rope climbs

No outsole? No problem. The Inov-8 F-Lite Fly G 295s are constructed with the tough-as-nails, Graphene-enhanced G-FLY+ foam that can withstand session after session. We enjoyed the responsiveness of these fast CrossFit shoes, and while they don’t feature the same medial and lateral elements of the G 300, we wouldn’t think twice about lacing these puppies up for cardio-heavy training days.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR HIGH-INTENSITY TRAINING
Reebok Nano X2 Froning
Reebok
$150 AT REEBOK

  • Lightweight, breathable open-mesh upper creates the lightest silhouette in the Nano lineup

  • Can experience some heel slippage due to less material holding your foot in place

Now these CrossFit shoes know how to cut weight for the sake of breathability and performance. As the latest installment of the brand’s partnership with the “Fittest Man in History,” the Nano X2 Fronings are prime for pushing your limits thanks to the race car-inspired silhouette that totals just 10.4 ounces. We really noticed this bare bones makeup in speed work, as the lightweight build made pickups and transitions much smoother than other, clunkier silhouettes. We would’ve loved to have seen an extra eyelet to implement a lace lock structure, though, as your heel can begin to slide if you’re really powering through agility training.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY
Under Armour UA SlipSpeed
Under Armour
$150 AT UNDER ARMOUR

  • BOA Fit System makes for quick, easy lockdowns whether in-training or post-workout

  • Collapsible heel doesn’t provide a ton of support when upright

You know what’s better than knocking out a grueling WOD? The post-workout recovery session. Boasting an innovative collapsible heel that turns these versatile trainers from sneaker to slide in a matter of seconds, we really enjoyed how simple it was to transition between intensities with these shoes. We also admired the BOA Fit System that helped us achieve that perfect lockdown feel (and much simpler exits when our exercises were complete). While not the answer to all training disciplines — the collapsible heel, naturally, is not as supportive as others on this list, if you want a simple silhouette that can easily pull double duty, slide into these all-new kicks from Under Armour.

