Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
We Took This Tissot Timepiece on an Epic Run

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These American-Made Suits Are Hugely Discounted

A classic two-button style that’s made in America.

By John Zientek
nordstrom rack suit deal
Nordstrom

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Founded in 1899 by Jacob Freeman and Jeremiah Hickey, Hickey Freeman specializes in high-quality American-made suiting. With a garment factory in Rochester, New York, the brand produces a range of ready-made suits and also offers a made-to-measure program. Its classic two-button suit features a notch collar, two flap welt pocket, a chest welt pocket and two back vents. The matching trousers feature a flat front, two front slant pocket and back besom pockets.

Normally priced up to $1,495, a handful of suits and separates are now 70 percent off — that’s a steal for an American-made suit of this quality. This is good news because we're all getting ready to head back to the office and looking good is going to be back on the docket. Shop quick, because sizes are going fast.

Courtesy
Hickey Freeman Blue Solid Suit
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy
Hickey Freeman Black Solid Two Button Notch Lapel Wool Suit
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy
Hickey Freeman Solid Notch Collar Two Button Modern Fit Suit
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,695 $700 (58% OFF)

Courtesy
Hickey Freeman Solid Classic Fit Two-Button Suit
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy
Hickey Freeman Modern One Button Notch Lapel Wool Regular Fit Tuxedo
nordstromrack.com
$699.97
SHOP NOW

$1,695 $700 (58% OFF)

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 18 Best Suits for Men Under $1,200
Why Suits Have a Random Buttonhole on the Lapel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Ram Just Unleashed Another Badass Off-Road Truck
Here It Is, the One True Color of the Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale Now
Rapha Launches New Winterized MTB Jacket
2 Tesla Alums Are Starting a Cologne Company
This LA Artist Also Has His Own Clothing Brand
The Polestar 3: Everything You Need to Know
The Biggest Announcements from Amazon's Big Event
The BMW XM: the New Vulgar-Looking Flagship SUV
Buck Mason's New Corduroy Suit Is a Smart Upgrade