These American-Made Suits Are Hugely Discounted

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Founded in 1899 by Jacob Freeman and Jeremiah Hickey, Hickey Freeman specializes in high-quality American-made suiting. With a garment factory in Rochester, New York, the brand produces a range of ready-made suits and also offers a made-to-measure program. Its classic two-button suit features a notch collar, two flap welt pocket, a chest welt pocket and two back vents. The matching trousers feature a flat front, two front slant pocket and back besom pockets.

Normally priced up to $1,495, a handful of suits and separates are now 70 percent off — that’s a steal for an American-made suit of this quality. This is good news because we're all getting ready to head back to the office and looking good is going to be back on the docket. Shop quick, because sizes are going fast.

Courtesy Hickey Freeman Blue Solid Suit nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy Hickey Freeman Black Solid Two Button Notch Lapel Wool Suit nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy Hickey Freeman Solid Notch Collar Two Button Modern Fit Suit nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW

$1,695 $700 (58% OFF)

Courtesy Hickey Freeman Solid Classic Fit Two-Button Suit nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

Courtesy Hickey Freeman Modern One Button Notch Lapel Wool Regular Fit Tuxedo nordstromrack.com $699.97 SHOP NOW

$1,695 $700 (58% OFF)



SAVE NOW