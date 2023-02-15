Save 40% on Almost Everything at Heritage-Inspired Favorite Eddie Bauer this Week

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

One of the most well-known and respected brands in the outdoor biz, Eddie Bauer has been making high-quality outdoor and lifestyle apparel and gear for over 100 years. Love your puffer jacket? You have Eddie Bauer to thank for that (yes, the Eddie Bauer). After almost dying of hypothermia on a fishing trip in his home state of Washington, Bauer developed the first down-insulated jacket, originally dubbed the Skyliner. From there, the rest is history. Looking to get some gear steeped in outdoor history? Now is the time to buy. Through Monday, you can save up to 40 percent during the brand's Presidents' Day sale. Almost everything is 40 percent off — both new items as well as clearance products.

Whether you need a technical down hoodie to get you through the last days of winter, a rain coat for spring showers or some heritage hiking boots, Eddie Bauer has it.

