Workout Smarter while Saving Big with Bowflex SelectTech Home Gym Equipment

If the pandemic has made you rethink going to a big-name corporate gym, there’s a better option that will help keep you in shape without the hassle of a traditional membership-based gym: Bowflex SelectTech gear, which is currently up to 40 percent off on Amazon.

The home-friendly dumbbells and kettlebells pare down an entire rack’s worth of weights and a whole set of kettlebells into one set of equipment that can be used for a range of exercises. Each SelectTech Dumbbell can adjust from five to over fifty-two pounds with the twist of a dial, while the kettlebell can go from eight to forty pounds, so you can essentially replace a full suite of weights with just the two. They also come with Bowflex’s free fitness app, which provides a workout guide and trainer-created workout programs.

Storage and space-saving are the big pros here, but so is affordability. The dumbbells usually cost $549 per pair but are currently marked down to $399, while the kettlebells are down to $119 from $199. It’s like having your cake and eating it, too (metaphorically, that is — you’re trying to get fit). If you're looking to build out your own home gym, this is an outstanding place to start while saving some cash in the process.

