Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Workout Smarter while Saving Big with Bowflex SelectTech Home Gym Equipment

Bowflex’s home-friendly dumbbells and kettlebells cut your weights down to a few convenient pieces, and they're 40% off now.

By Tanner Bowden and Will Porter
bowflex selecttech 552 adjustable dumbbells
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If the pandemic has made you rethink going to a big-name corporate gym, there’s a better option that will help keep you in shape without the hassle of a traditional membership-based gym: Bowflex SelectTech gear, which is currently up to 40 percent off on Amazon.

Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
$549.00
$349.00 (36% off)
SAVE NOW
Courtesy
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex amazon.com
$199.00
$119.00 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

The home-friendly dumbbells and kettlebells pare down an entire rack’s worth of weights and a whole set of kettlebells into one set of equipment that can be used for a range of exercises. Each SelectTech Dumbbell can adjust from five to over fifty-two pounds with the twist of a dial, while the kettlebell can go from eight to forty pounds, so you can essentially replace a full suite of weights with just the two. They also come with Bowflex’s free fitness app, which provides a workout guide and trainer-created workout programs.

Storage and space-saving are the big pros here, but so is affordability. The dumbbells usually cost $549 per pair but are currently marked down to $399, while the kettlebells are down to $119 from $199. It’s like having your cake and eating it, too (metaphorically, that is — you’re trying to get fit). If you're looking to build out your own home gym, this is an outstanding place to start while saving some cash in the process.

SAVE NOW

