Score 15% Off L.L. Bean’s Iconic Waterproof Boots

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Heritage New England outdoor brand L.L.Bean has been in business for over 100 years. Its first-ever product? The sort-of ugly, undeniably-iconic Bean Boot. Leon Leonwood Bean (yeah, that’s what the L.L. stands for) designed them as a solution to stay dry while hunting in Maine’s damp conditions.

The design of the boot hasn’t changed much since: it features a stout rubber bottom and a hardy leather upper, which makes them ideal for winter’s inclement conditions. No longer just for hunting, Bean Boots have become a go-to boot for every day wear. If you want in on the Bean Boot but don't want to go with the classics, there are a bunch of great options to turn to. Thinsulate Bean Boots are perfect for shoveling snow or stomping through puddles on your commute to work, while the low top Gumshoes and Rubber Moc versions encapsulate the Bean Boot aura in an easy-wearing silhouette. If you want to add a touch of classic Americana to your Bean Boots, check out the elevated style of L.L. Bean's collaboration with Todd Snyder — a handsome bison-leather edition of their original hunting boot.

Through the end of today (November 17), you can save 15 percent on the whole range of Bean Boot models (as well as full-priced apparel) on L.L.Bean’s website — just use the code THANKS15 at checkout. These boots rarely go on sale, so if you're even pondering the idea of buying some, now is the time to act.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io