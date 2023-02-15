Today's Top Stories
Some of the Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy Are on Sale

Shop Zwilling deals of up to 73% during the brand's cutlery and knife sale.

By Will Porter
zwilling knife
Zwilling

There are many makers of good kitchen knives in the world and there comes a moment when investing in something that’ll last longer (and perform better) than Victorinox’s dirt cheap, internet-famous chef’s knife or Wustof’s similarly affordable option is wise. These options will be more expensive, but what you get for the money is clearer than day: superior materials (in the blade and handle), construction and design.

Knife steel can’t be compared or stratified on a simple step graph — there’s carbon and stainless steel, and many levels and variations within that. But finding knives that suits you often comes down to asking yourself if you prioritize top-end performance or easier maintenance. Zwilling is one of those makers of very good kitchen knives, and its knives lean toward the latter.

Zwilling

Zwilling Pro Le Blanc Chef's Knife

zwilling zwilling.com
$188.00
$99.99 (47% off)
SHOP NOW
Zwilling

Zwilling 8-piece Knife Block Set

zwilling.com
$734.50
$199.99 (73% off)
SHOP NOW

The brand's knives are stainless steel (the exact mixture is proprietary, sadly), mostly stain and corrosion resistant and keep an edge pretty well (I’ve used this 5.5-inch Santoku knife for more than a year without chips or dulling). Today, a whole lot of them are discounted up to 73 percent. This is a super rare chance to get some of our favorite knives at a discount, so don't wait.

SAVE NOW

