Save $52 on the Best Air Purifier You Can Buy

Allergies got you down? Here’s a deal for you: the Coway Mighty air purifier is marked down $52 on Amazon.

Recommended by ourselves and just about everyone else as the best air purifier you can buy, the Mighty boasts a four-stage filtration system, washable pre-filter and “eco mode.” It’s not ideal for big rooms — Coway recommends placing it in spaces no bigger than 361 square feet — but it’s the right choice for most bedrooms and city apartments. The Mighty is already significantly less expensive than the competition, and today it's discounted slightly pretty significantly.

Price: $230 $178

