Lodge's Affordable Cast-Iron Cookware Is Up to 45% Off

Instead of balking over boutique cast iron prices, get a five-piece cast iron set for only $90.

By Sean Tirman
A quality cast-iron skillet is a great investment, and it doesn't even have to break the bank. Right now, you can score cast-iron cookware from Lodge for up to 45 percent off on Amazon. From one of the best cast-iron skillets you can buy to the five-piece set below, the brand's already affordable cast iron can be had for an even better price.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set

Lodge’s five-piece cast iron set is for those who’ve caught the cast iron bug but lack the wallet. Discounted by 41 percent, the set includes Lodge’s standard 10.25-inch skillet, a Dutch oven, a grill pan and a griddle, for just $90. That’s cheaper than a lot of single, standard-sized skillets from boutique cast-iron cookware brands. The whole set is made in Lodge’s South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, facility and comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil. Of course, you can also save on a smaller set if you don't have all that space, like the two-piece combo below.

Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron

Lodge is top-tier when it comes to cast iron cookware, and the brand is also one of the more affordable around — making for a potent one-two punch in the realm of kitchen gear. And that makes this sale one you shouldn't miss, especially if you're big into cooking at home.

