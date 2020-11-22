Today's Top Stories
Experts Say This Is One of the Best Pocket Knives You Can Buy. Now It's 29% Off

In 2019, CRKT’s CEO was named one of the best pocket knives of the year at the annual Blade Show.

By Tanner Bowden
a slim pocket knife with a black handle
CRKT

In early 2019, over 1,000 exhibitors and even more enthusiasts gathered in Atlanta, Georgia to geek out about knives at the annual Blade Show. The show was cancelled for 2020, making last year's event all the more important.

The culmination of the festivities was marked by the Knife of the Year Awards, in which a panel of select industry professionals chose the best new steel of the year based on qualities like utility, design, materials and more. Their final selection included knives with all-new tech, an iconic blade with updated materials and a unique survival bracelet.

Also in the mix was CRKT’s CEO, a slender folding pocket knife that, at $50, is quite affordable. Today that’s even truer — you can get it for 29 percent off on Amazon.

