Need Some New Boardshorts for Summer? Kelly Slater's Outerknown Shorts Are on Sale

By Will Porter
kelly slater swimming underwater
Outerknown

The Kelly Slater-designed Apex Trunk by Outerknown is the pinnacle of technical boardshorts. The trunks have a starting price of $125, which may steer some people away, but there’s a reason the Apex Trunk is the best pair of board shorts money can buy. Luckily, you can snag some of the legendary surfer's shorts in a handful of colors for as low as $44 today, plus some easy-wearing volley shorts if boardshorts aren't your thing.

Outerknown

Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater

outerknown.com
$145.00
$43.00 (70% off)
SHOP NOW
Outerknown

Outerknown Apex Hybrid Trunks by Kelly Slater

outerknown.com
$128.00
$51.00 (60% off)
SHOP NOW
Outerknown

Outerknown Outbound Stretch Volley

outerknown.com
$98.00
$29.00 (70% off)
SHOP NOW
Outerknown

Outerknown Nomadic Volley

outerknown.com
$78.00
$39.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

The Apex Trunk and Volley Shorts continue the legacy of Outerknown’s commitment to sustainability, constructed with polyester made from 100% post-consumer waste, like plastic water bottles. The trunk, specifically, is designed with stitch-free seams, 14 percent stretch and a pared-down construction. It’s a pair of board shorts worthy of an 11-time world-champion surfer.

