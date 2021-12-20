Today's Top Stories
Never Cook a Steak Again Without This Chef-Approved Tool, Now on Sale

The kitchen thermometer is one of the most important tools in grilling, and the company that makes the best ones is having a holiday sale.

By Will Price
thermometer
ThermoWorks

Ask anyone who knows their way around an oven or grill and the answer will be the same: the meat thermometer is among the most essential cooking accessories there is. And if you ask anyone who makes the best ones, it’s ThermoWorks. Right now, the brand's upgraded Thermapen One is down to $84 from $105 in all colorways for the brand's Last Chance holiday sale.

ThermoWorks
Thermapen One
ThermoWorks
The company’s business is the monitoring and regulation of heat in grills and ovens. It makes humidity trackers, pH monitors, infrared heat-sensing guns and four-channel meat probes, but its marquee product has always been the humble Thermapen. It’s accurate and comes with helpful features like a rotating display, auto-enabled backlight and a category-leading IP67 waterproof rating.

