Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
5 Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
4
The North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket, Reviewed
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Rainy Days Are Here — These Are the Rain Jackets Worth Buying on Sale

From Patagonia to The North Face, some of the best rain coats are available at a discount.

By Grace Cooper
person in rain jacket on mountain carrying snowboard
Aether

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Although it's winter, you need to be prepared for more than just snow. Whether you live in a warmer climate or are due for some freezing rain, a reliable rain jacket can be a game changer for those in between days when it's not quite cold enough for a parka but you still need a waterproof outer layer. (Pro tip: make sure your rain coat is completely waterproof and not just water resistant.) And you're in luck because right now a lot of quality rain jackets are on sale, from Patagonia to REI to Aether to Backcountry. Shop our favorite deals below, including 40 percent off the best rain jacket you can buy, Patagonia's Granite Crest Jacket.

Men's Granite Crest Jacket

Patagonia patagonia.com
$279.00
$166.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

Access Shell

Aether aetherapparel.com
$650.00
$325.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket

Black Diamond backcountry.com
$159.00
$119.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket

The North Face rei.com
$129.00
$95.93 (26% off)
SHOP NOW

Men's Slate Sky Jacket

Patagonia patagonia.com
$199.00
$118.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

If you're looking for movability over structure, Black Diamond's Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket is the way to go, thanks to its lightweight, breathable and, of course, stretchy material. Aether's current sale of up to 50 percent off makes it a great time to invest in a jacket that's just as good for a rainy day as it is for hitting the slopes. The brand's windproof, waterproof Access Shell is a great outer layer — and it's a whopping $325 off.

Shop all this and more, but make your decision as soon as you can because these various deals are sure to end soon.

SAVE NOW: Patagonia SAVE NOW: Aether SAVE NOW: REI

Related Stories
The 16 Best Rain Jackets to Keep You Dry
Rain Ready: Patagonia vs. The North Face
The Best Rain Boots for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Nissan May Build the Electric Pickup You Want
The Best Coffee Tables for Every Budget and Style
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Timex and Todd Snyder's Mk-1 Goes Chronograph
Get Your Scripts Quick with Amazon's New RxPass
The Polestar 2 Just Scored a Major Upgrade
The Electric Ford Bronco May Get a Rugged VW Twin
This New Levi's Jean Just Arrived Here from 1954
Could Tea Bags Be 2023's New Cocktail Trend?
Save Up to 41% on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
J.Crew's Outerwear Is Deeply Discounted