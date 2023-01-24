Rainy Days Are Here — These Are the Rain Jackets Worth Buying on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Although it's winter, you need to be prepared for more than just snow. Whether you live in a warmer climate or are due for some freezing rain, a reliable rain jacket can be a game changer for those in between days when it's not quite cold enough for a parka but you still need a waterproof outer layer. (Pro tip: make sure your rain coat is completely waterproof and not just water resistant.) And you're in luck because right now a lot of quality rain jackets are on sale, from Patagonia to REI to Aether to Backcountry. Shop our favorite deals below, including 40 percent off the best rain jacket you can buy, Patagonia's Granite Crest Jacket.

Men's Granite Crest Jacket Patagonia patagonia.com $279.00 $166.99 (40% off) SHOP NOW

Access Shell Aether aetherapparel.com $650.00 $325.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket Black Diamond backcountry.com $159.00 $119.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket The North Face rei.com $129.00 $95.93 (26% off) SHOP NOW

Men's Slate Sky Jacket Patagonia patagonia.com $199.00 $118.99 (40% off) SHOP NOW

If you're looking for movability over structure, Black Diamond's Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket is the way to go, thanks to its lightweight, breathable and, of course, stretchy material. Aether's current sale of up to 50 percent off makes it a great time to invest in a jacket that's just as good for a rainy day as it is for hitting the slopes. The brand's windproof, waterproof Access Shell is a great outer layer — and it's a whopping $325 off.

Shop all this and more, but make your decision as soon as you can because these various deals are sure to end soon.

SAVE NOW: Patagonia SAVE NOW: Aether SAVE NOW: REI