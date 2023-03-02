Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 15 Best Rain Jackets to Keep You Dry

A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.

By Hayley Helms, Tanner Bowden and Will Porter
three rain jackets
Courtesy

We live in a Golden Age of water-repellency; before nylon shells and Gore-Tex membranes, humans devised hydrophobic clothing using vinyl, oiled canvas and, before that, cured seal and whale intestines. Now, (thankfully) waterproofing happens at a molecular level with advanced membranes that keep water droplets out but let body vapor (think sweat) through.

The advancements have allowed rain jackets to become lighter, more breathable, packable and no less rain-proof. Rain jacket technology keeps getting better too — today, companies are experimenting with new fabrics to make rain shells softer and more comfortable and adding stretch for increased mobility (and less of that trademark crinkly jacket sound). Style hasn’t fallen by the wayside either. The new class of rain jacket is light enough, durable enough, breathable enough and waterproof enough to handle multi-day treks through misting rain as well as the inevitable deluge during commuting hours.

Rain Jacket Materials, Explained

The outer textile of most three-layer shells is made of a rugged nylon or polyester that’s coated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR). The inner membrane is a microporous fabric, typically made of ePTFE or Polyurethane that acts as the shell’s primary waterproof and breathable layer. It’s the secret sauce. The backer textile is a thin layer, usually gauze, that’s laminated to the back of the membrane, which eliminates the need for a liner.

While the waterproof and breathable technologies are all generally related in the way they function, several brands have proprietary technologies, among them Gore-Tex, Polartec NeoShell, eVent, Schoeller and Dermizax NX. Discerning one technology from another can be difficult, in part because the technology is kept under lock and key, but also because the technology requires an understanding of terms like “phase change” and how things work on a molecular level. To repair a ripped rain jacket, read our guide.

DWR Explained

When you’re buying a rain jacket or any outerwear for that matter, you’ll often come across the initials DWR, which stands for durable water repellent. DWR is a coating applied to fabrics that let them shed fluids, and it’s commonly used in conjunction with waterproof membranes. DWR works by making the surface of the exterior fabric spiky at a microscopic level, which forces water and other liquids into rounder, beaded forms. That helps them roll off the garment instead of saturating it. DWR isn’t permanent, but it can easily be revived. To re-waterproof your rain jacket, read our guide.

Keep reading beyond our picks for information on rain jacket materials.

How We Tested
collage of rain jackets
Gear Patrol Staff

Testing a rain jacket is inherently weather-dependent: as the name suggests, you've got to have a little rain for true testing to take place. Lucky for you, our testers are strategically located across the greater U.S. and tested these rain-defenders in a variety of conditions, from the streets of New York City to the hiking trails of coastal California and everywhere in between.

We tested these jackets during springtime showers, torrential fall downpours and the occasional unexpected sprinkle. We concentrated on materials, weight and fit as our parameters and come up with this list of capable, style-forward options that leave your dad's raincoat in the dust. Here are our top picks.

Best Overall
Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket
$279 AT PATAGONIA

  • The cleverly placed pockets allowed our tester to carry all his essentials easily

  • Felt a little too thick for warmer days
  • Weight: 14.1 ounces
  • Membrane/Laminate: Non-PFC DWR treatment
  • Shell: NetPlus 100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop

Patagonia is synonymous with quality and the Granite Crest jacket is no exception, featuring all of the performance and functionality we’ve come to expect from the Ventura, California-born brand. And, as usual, it is made with earth-conscious craftsmanship: its NetPlus 100 percent post-consumer recycled nylon ripstop is made from recycled fishing nets and is finished with PFC-free DWR.

Our tester loved the features you get with this jacket: a helmet-compatible hood, pit zips to keep things breezy when temperatures rise and a number of clever pockets that to keep everything close by whether you’re climbing or just shlepping to the grocery store. The waterproofing is excellent, as you’d expect, it packs down into its own pocket and the adjustable waist is a great addition.

    man standing by a fence wearing a patagonia rain jacket
    Will Porter

    Keep showers at bay with Patagonia's take on the rain jacket.

    BEST UPGRADE PICK
    The North Face Dryzzle FUTURELIGHT Jacket
    $230 AT THE NORTH FACE

    • Doesn't get clammy and sweaty over a long day
    • Breathable and comfortable

    • Our tester found this jacket runs a little large; check the size chart
    • Weight: 12 ounces
    • Membrane/Laminate: Futurelight
    • Shell Material: 100% recycled polyester

    When The North Face released its Futurelight waterproof fabric technology in late 2019, it only showed up in outerwear made for skiing, snowboarding and other mountain adventures. Now though, the brand is rapidly rolling the tech into everything from hiking footwear to tents. Like other waterproof membranes, Futurelight is impermeable, but thanks to a unique manufacturing process, it’s also remarkably breathable. That makes it the perfect material for a lightweight rain layer, like the new and improved Dryzzle.

    Rain jackets tend to become clammy as soon as temperatures rise, so the additional breathability of Futurelight is a welcome upgrade to this TNF classic. We’ve worn the similar pullover version, the Arque Active Trail Futurelight Jacket, ($198.95 $99.48) through the New York City subway system, which becomes a sauna in the summertime and had no sweaty issues.

    The Dryzzle is a classic rain jacket with an adjustable hood and hem, an exterior chest pocket and two hand pockets. Our tester appreciated the simplicity of its aesthetic, which worked in both urban and outdoor environments.

      man standing by a fence wearing a north face rain coat
      Will Porter

      Our upgrade pick is as technical as it is discrete.

      Best Budget Pick
      REI Rainier Rain Jacket
      $90 AT REI

      • Construction feels durable, but comfortable

      • We had a harder time packing this one down compared to competitors
      • Weight: 13 ounces
      • Membrane/Laminate: Peak 2.5-layer waterproof breathable laminate
      • Shell Material: Bluesign-approved recycled nylon ripstop

      Most rain jackets that cost less than $100 use a two-layer construction consisting of a shell fabric with a waterproof laminate bonded to its interior (it's often white and feels plasticky to the touch). These jackets can be good at keeping you dry, though they tend not to be nearly as durable — we've seen some laminates begin to flake away after one or two seasons of hard use.

      REI's Rainier Rain Jacket has a 2.5-layer construction, which means that in addition to its recycled ripstop nylon shell and Peak waterproof laminate, it has a light interior lining that makes a protective sandwich that helps this jacket last more than a few seasons. We liked its other features, too, like a collar separate from the adjustable hood (which allowed for easy adjustments during shifting weather), though we did find it isn't as lightweight or packable as some of the others on this list.

        Best Adjustable Rain Jacket
        Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Trench
        Cotopaxi
        $200 AT COTOPAXI.COM

        • The fabric is super soft, even without another layer underneath
        • Doesn't get clammy even on warmer, wet days

        • Collar is uncomfortable when fully zipped
        • Weight: 12 ounces
        • Membrane/Laminate: PFC-free DWR treatment
        • Shell Material: 100% recycled polyester

        Our tester usually sticks to black and dark blues for their outerwear, but when testing out the sunshine-yellow Cielo raincoat, they started re-thinking their approach to colorful outerwear. That’s not only thanks to the happy hue — the jacket itself makes a compelling case for hoping for some more spring showers. The silhouette is marketed as “urban” but our tester wore it on trails, running errands and on wet travel days, and appreciated the super-soft fabric, a recycled polyester with a PFC-free DWR treatment.

        The rain jacket has plenty of features besides its good looks: the full seam taping, two-way zipper and zippered hands pockets provide utility and the ability to customize fit, to an extent, along with the velcro cuff adjustments and internal waist cinch. The only feature our tester really didn’t like was the freestanding collar: in her opinion, it sits too close to the throat, and when fully zipped, pushes up against the chin. It’s a distracting and oddly fixed feature for such an adjustable jacket, but overall, she’d still recommend the Cielo to anyone looking for a little color, and a lot of coverage, in their day-to-day wardrobe.

        cotopaxi cielo rain jacket
        Scott Seiver

        Brighten up dark days with a bright (and comfortable) raincoat.

        Best Rain Jacket for Running
        SmartWool
        Smartwool Merino Sport Ultralite Anorak
        $130 AT SMARTWOOL.COM

        • Our tester found this jacket fits true to size, with no hot spots during long runs

        • Crinkly sounding compared to Cototpaxi fabric
        • Weight: 8.11 ounces
        • Membrane/Laminate: Non-PFC DWR treatment
        • Shell: Recycled nylon; zones of Merino Sport 120 fabric

        Rain jackets are often thought of as squeaky, plasticky slickers to be avoided until the heaviest of downpours hit. Smartwool's running anorak changes the narrative — body mapped panels of lightweight merino wool add a touch of softness to this everyday piece, while the recycled, ultra-light nylon shell and non-PFC DWR finish work in tandem to protect against wind and weather.

        I've worn my Ultralite Anorak on hikes, early morning and evening runs and have kept it stashed in the car as a "just in case" layer to combat unanticipated showers. Each time I put it on, I'm struck by the feather-light qualities of the piece. I particularly appreciate the snap-button closures on the sides of the jacket's body: it's an easy way to dump heat on runs and adds a bit of visual interest to the jacket, as well. Ditto for the adjustable cording at the neck.

        For a rain jacket dedicated specifically to trail and distance running, check out Patagonia's Storm Racer Jacket ($249), which uses an innovative design that allows for access to a running vest worn beneath.

          Best Environmentally-Friendly Rain Jacket
          Tentree Nimbus Short Rain Jacket
          $148 AT TENTREE.COM

          • Our tester found the fabric to be so soft, she even wore this on non-rainy days

          • Shorter hem doesn't block windier storms
          • Weight: 12.3 ouncxes
          • Membrane/Laminate: PFC-free DWR. 10000mm
          • Shell: 150D twill weave with a full dull recycled yarn

          The majority of rain jackets on the market shed moisture thanks to a non-degradable PFA waterproof coating that doesn't break down — known in the general parlance as a "forever chemical." Tentree wanted to change the narrative around weather protection, and that's how the Nimbus Collection was born: it uses recycled TPU membrane material, a naturally waterproof fabric, and a naturally derived DWR coating to keep you dry all day long. Our tester found the jacket's fabric to feel almost luxe; it's buttery smooth and doesn't feel plasticky or sound crinkly. She liked its subtle style, which masks forward-thinking tech.

          The Nimbus Short Rain Jacket furthers its eco-friendly mission by utilizing 100 percent recycled Repreve polyester for its construction. Taped seams and a stowaway hood round out this functional, responsible raincoat. The cropped style appealed to our tester, and works well with anyone who has a more petite frame.

            Best Ultralight Rain Jacket
            Snow Peak Light Packable Rain Jacket
            $440 AT SNOWPEAK.COM

            • So light, you'll forget you have it on

            • Not the warmest rain jacket we tested
            • Weight: 6.12 ounces
            • Membrane/Laminate: N/A
            • Shell: 3-layer, 100% recycled polyester

            If you’re a generally sweaty person, like me, you probably have trouble finding a rain jacket that you can wear in the warmer months. This is where the Light Packable Rain Jacket from Snow Peak comes in. Made from a breathable 3-layer recycled polyester, it is a stretchy, packable garment that is light as a feather (TK ounces, to be specific) — ensuring that you don’t overheat when rain comes on the warmest of days. The jacket is so paper-thin that you can see through it, which adds a bit of style that separates it from other, more utilitarian rain jackets. This doesn’t mean it doesn’t perform. Snow Peak straddles the line between style and function better than most, making extremely technical garments that look good with the rest of your wardrobe.

            I tested this thing on numerous humid, warm, rainy days and never got wet, even though I could see my skin through the jacket. The two front pockets are perfectly placed, the hood covers my head with ease and it packs down small enough to carry around in a tote bag without even knowing it’s there.

            snow peak light packable rain jacket
            Will Porter

            The Light Packable Rain Jacket's fabric is ultra thin and unique — it wrinkles easily, but that almost adds to the aesthetic.

            Best Rain Jacket for Monsoons
            Norrona Gore-Tex Pro Jacket
            Courtesy
            $789 AT NORRONA.COM

            • Best for extra-rainy environments

            • Pit zips can let in rain and wind
            • Weight: 22.9 ounces
            • Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex Pro
            • Shell Material: Recycled Gore-Tex 70D wave fabric

            All the jackets on this list will provide ample protection from a storm. But if you live in a particularly rainy area or one prone to epic deluges, Norrøna’s high-end mountaineering jacket is an industrial-strength option. “It kept me bone dry in the middle of a downpour on a bicycle commute riding into a headwind,” raves our reviewer. “Despite the blustery conditions, every part of my body the jacket covered stayed dry. If only that were the case with the rest!”

            The key ingredient is the Gore-Tex Pro membrane, which employs a lightweight woven liner to minimize bulk, increase breathability and deliver reliable waterproofness. If you get too hot, lengthy pit zips help you dump heat (though they may let some rain in too), while articulated elbows, DWR-treated chest pockets and an adjustable, helmet-friendly storm hood round out the premium package.

              Best Rain Jacket for Cities
              Beta
              Arc'teryx Beta Jacket
              Courtesy
              $350 AT ARC'TERYX

              • Eye-catching style and functionality make it an immediate favorite

              • Doesn't have as many features as the other Beta jackets
              • Weight: 10.6 ounces
              • Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex
              • Shell: N30p 3L Gore-Tex fabric with Gore C-Knit backer technology - bluesign Approved Material

              The Beta Series from Arc'teryx is the brand's line of all-around mountain shells that are built to take on any adventure in (virtually) any conditions. While there is a broad range in price from the lower-tiered Betas to the top-tier Beta (the currently sold-out Beta SV jacket is a whopping $675), they all serve the same function: kick ass in rain, snow, sleet and wind. The Beta features everything you need without the frills: it's made from highly breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex fabric with Gore C-Knit backer tech, keeping you cool and dry when things take a turn for the worse. It's light enough, even, to be comfortable over a t-shirt on a relatively muggy summer day in the Northeast.

              Whether you're taking on a summer thunderstorm in the mountains or need to stave off winter showers, the Beta is adept. The fit is a bit roomy, which lends itself well to layering in the colder months. I was able to rock a down jacket underneath mine with no issues.

                Read our full Arc'teryx Beta review.

                arc'teryx beta
                Will Porter

                Now that's water beading!

                Best Stretch Rain Jacket
                Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket
                Courtesy
                $149 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

                • Pills water effectively and kept us dry even in high wind and rain

                • Not a ton of colors available
                • Weight: 9.9 ounces
                • Membrane/Laminate: BD.dry
                • Shell Material: nylon

                Stretch is one of the biggest trends in rain jackets at the moment, and it’s easy to write off as a feature only available on jackets at the upper end of the price spectrum. The Black Diamond Stormline Stretch shatters those preconceived notions. We found it to be impossibly stretchy, while still offering the 100-percent waterproofing that you’d expect in a high-end rain jacket and comes in at a price of just $149. Bring your lunch to work for a week or two and you’ll have saved up enough for it.

                Beyond price, Black Diamond brings some serious performance to the table with its BD. Dry waterproof breathable membrane. It beads water on par with more expensive jackets on this list, and while other features beyond stretch are sparse, you get far more than you pay for.

                  Best Rain Jacket for Hiking
                  Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2™ Gore-Tex Paclite Plus
                  Courtesy
                  Now 40% off
                  $180 AT MOUNTAINHARDWEAR.COM

                  • Extremely packable and durable

                  • No underarm vents mean things get steamy quick on warmer days
                  • Weight: 9.6 ounces
                  • Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex
                  • Shell Material: nylon

                  Like many of the jackets to make our list this year, Mountain Hardwear’s Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite consists of a fabric that’s not only lightweight but also slightly stretchy. Also superseding older jackets is the Exposure/2’s packability. Mountain Hardwear employed Gore-Tex’s Paclite Plus fabric, which combines these qualities with high durability in a two-layer construction.

                  The Exposure/2 doesn’t come with underarm vents, but its two oversized hand pockets are lined with mesh on the interior and can be left open to allow heat to escape. The jacket also has an exterior chest pocket and an adjustable hood and hem. At only 9.6 ounces, it’s one of the lighter jackets on this list and perfect for stashing in a backpack when the forecast isn’t confirmed. That factor, along with its durability, makes the Exposure/2 perfect for the trail.

                  For $100 less, you can also find an excellent minimalist hiking jacket in Outdoor Research's Motive AscentShell ($199). It's slightly heavier at 10.9 ounces but plenty breathable and includes some stretch.

                    Best Rain Jacket for Cycling
                    Rapha Commuter Jacket
                    Courtesy
                    Now 40% off
                    $81 AT RAPHA

                    • Dropped back hem protects from road splatter

                    • Very situational use - we wouldn't wear ours on the daily
                    • Weight: 80kg
                    • Membrane/Laminate: hydrophobic membrane
                    • Shell Material: 2.5 layer fabric

                    Umbrellas aren't an option for those who commute by bike, making a rain jacket all the more essential for journeys to and from. Yes, any rain jacket will do, but Rapha included a docket of features that make its Commuter Jacket particularly adept at the task. One is a bike-specific pattern that includes a longer rear to protect from road splatter, and another is reflective detailing that beams back headlights for visibility. The jacket also features a hood small enough to fit beneath a helmet and a zipper slightly offset to minimize skin abrasion.

                    If you're looking for a rain jacket that's geared toward snow and winter riding, check out Rapha's Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket ($370).

                      Most Innovative Rain Jacket
                      Columbia OutDry Ex Reign Jacket
                      Courtesy
                      $150 AT COLUMBIA

                      • Unique construction and look helped us stand out from the crowd

                      • Heavy and cumbersome compared to some of the lightweight picks on this list
                      • Weight: 22 ounces
                      • Membrane/Laminate: OutDry Extreme
                      • Shell Material: nylon

                      Compared to other rain jackets, Columbia’s OutDry EX Reign immediately looks different. That’s because OutDry Extreme, one of Columbia’s proprietary waterproofing technologies, is constructed differently than Gore-Tex, Dermizax or other commonly used barriers. Instead of layering the waterproof membrane between a liner and a shell, Columbia put it on the outside, where it’s exposed directly to the weather.

                      That construction has multiple consequences: the fabric-lined interior wicks and is left soft; the exterior feels more like a classic, slicker-style raincoat that won’t wet out (when a coat’s shell fabric gets saturated). It also means that the seams are taped on the outside, which adds to the jacket’s unique look. It also has two large pockets and underarm zips for venting. The OutDry EX Reign doesn’t follow the most recent trend in rain jackets — it doesn’t have any stretch — but it’s still comfortable, breathes quite well and is impenetrable to rain.

                        Best Softshell Rain Jacket
                        Rab Kinetic 2.0
                        Courtesy
                        Now 24% off
                        $175 AT AMAZON

                        • Recycled fabric that still performs and feels good

                        • Low on features
                        • Weight: 11.9 ounces
                        • Membrane/Laminate: PU membrane
                        • Shell Material: recycled polyester

                        If you're still wary of whether a softshell rain jacket can indeed keep you dry outside, Rab's Kinetic 2.0 will be the one to convince you. Its recycled outer fabric feels almost t-shirt-like, but wear it in a downpour (we did) and watch water bead right off. That fabric enables lots of stretch and breathability, too, which makes this jacket great for faster-paced activities. We also liked the elasticized hood liner, which makes a snug fit so that when you turn your head, you don't wind up staring at the inside of your coat (it helps when you're looking for traffic before crossing a road or merging on a bike). The Kinetic 2.0 doesn't have many features beyond that — most notably, two oversized, harness-compatible pockets.

                          Best Rain Jacket for Hunting
                          Sitka Dew Point Jacket
                          Courtesy
                          $339 AT SITKAGEAR.COM

                          • Able to handle hours in the rain
                          • Pack-friendly construction

                          • May be too lightweight for some
                          • Weight: 12.5 ounces
                          • Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex
                          • Shell Material: ripstop nylon

                          Stalking game often requires straying off-trail, where brushing up against moisture-laden vegetation can leave you as doused as standing in a storm. Waterproofing is essential; it doesn't have to be overly bright or bulky, though. Sitka built the Dew Point as such with Gore-Tex's three-layer fabric equipped with a C-Knit backing that keeps it soft instead of sticky. The jacket is more minimal than a lot of other hunting rain gear — it weighs 12.5 ounces — but it still has pack-friendly zippered pockets, pit zips for venting and an adjustable hood.

                            The Best Jackets for the Outdoors
                            jacket
                            Chase Pellerin

                            Explore one of the following guides to find more of our top jacket recommendations.

