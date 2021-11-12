REI's Anti-Black Friday Sale Has Landed

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals , where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. REI is continuing its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the seventh year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That has usually meant an REI sale leading up to Black Friday. Today, the Gear Up Get Out Sale has officially launched and lasts until November 22.
Everyday customers can get up to 30 percent off a ton of great gear while
REI Co-op members can save up to 40 percent on select goods while also getting 20 percent off one full-price item when using the code GEARUP2021. If you've been holding out for some outdoor gear purchases, now is the time to jump on these once-a-year savings. SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
$670 $549 (18% OFF)
Grilling season is only over temporarily. When it starts back up, you'll be all the better off if you have one of the best ceramic precision charcoal grills around.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS
Zippo Vintage Lighter
Amazon
$29 $13 (57% OFF)
Already perhaps the best USA-made lighter ever made (and with a lifetime warranty, no less), this one gets a retro visual upgrade for even more everyday carry appeal.
READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE STARTERS
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas
$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.
READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
$202 $150 (26% OFF)
Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.
READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple
skimresources.com
$89.00
$119 $89 (25% OFF)
Well under the $100 mark, this is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for Apple's 2nd-generation wireless earbuds. And they still come with a charging case, too.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew
$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)
Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors.
READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS FOR EVERYDAY
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
$65 $55 (15% OFF)
These Brooklinen waffle towels are lightweight, quick-drying and super absorbent — they are the perfect shower towel refresh.
READ MORE ABOUT WAFFLE TOWELS
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).
READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.
READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE DYSON VACUUM LINEUP
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io